* ECB has 12 months to set up watchdog once legislation passed

* Final vote in EU parliament on expected in July

* About 80-90 national officials on secondment in Frankfurt

By Eva Kuehnen

FRANKFURT, May 26 The European Central Bank faces a race against time to set up a watchdog for the euro zone's 6,000 banks and risks having an under-equipped team in place when it begins the task in mid-2014.

The Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) marks the first step towards a banking union, Europe's plan for a more integrated financial system that foresees a mechanism to wind down non-viable banks and a deposit guarantee scheme being set up later.

The union aims to break the link between governments and banks to prevent taxpayers from having to bail out failing lenders in future and to avoid a repeat of the financial crisis.

Europe's leaders have given the central bank the task of setting up the SSM, but the project risks a stumbling start.

The ECB does not yet have a set of criteria to assess which banks it would supervise directly, rather than letting national supervisors do the leg work. It is also unsure about how exactly to go about its work, and still needs to hire staff for the job.

"For the monetary union, we had nine years to prepare," said ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch, who along with ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio is in charge of setting up the SSM.

"Here, regulation gives us 12 months," he said earlier this month in Brussels. "It hugely underestimated the enormous logistical task it takes to set up such a banking union."

Before it can really get going, the ECB must wait for legislation on the SSM to enter into force, expected in July.

Then the central bank will have roughly a year to hire staff, lay out common rules and decide how to supervise banks.

"Without very close cooperation with the national competent authorities, we will not be able to do this in the very short term," said Mersch.

BURSTING AT THE SEAMS

To be as ready as it can be come mid-2014, the ECB is drawing on the expertise of national supervisors.

A task force that started out last year with a handful of experts has recently been complemented by about 80 to 90 national officials on secondment to Frankfurt for an initial periods of six months, people familiar with the matter said.

The ECB is unable to directly hire staff for the new body until legislation enters into force. Only then can it start recruiting properly and appoint a leadership team.

The head of the French supervisor, Daniele Nouy, is widely tipped to head the SSM, several sources close to the matter said, though no candidates have yet been officially nominated.

Helmut Ettl, co-head of Austria's Financial Market Authority, explained that senior officials were nonetheless already meeting frequently "to prepare all the measures that can be done now even without the appropriate legal basis".

Sabine Lautenschlaeger, who heads one of the national supervisors in her role as vice-president of Germany's Bundesbank, is inundated with paperwork on the SSM.

It would take more than a year to set up a fully functioning supervisory body, she said. "But that doesn't mean that we can't be ready by the middle of next year to get started."

For now, officials working on the project are working in offices scattered across the three buildings the ECB rents in Frankfurt as the central bank is already bursting at the seams.

A new ECB headquarters under construction should be ready next year, but it was designed long before the banking union took shape and may be too small to house the SSM staff, who could end up in one of the old ECB buildings in the city centre.

Overall, about 800 staff are estimated to be needed for the new institution. They will come mostly from national supervisors and the ECB. Hiring external staff might take too long.

But such continuity reassures industry observers.

"Given that it is really the same people doing the work, that gives some comfort that there is that transfer of skills and knowledge of the banks that the ECB is covering," said Richard Barnes, primary credit analyst at Standard & Poor's.

"There is going to be a phase-in period over a couple of years," he added. "The residual risks that maybe around in that time are manageable."

MAMMOTH PROJECT

The final SSM headcount will depend to a large extent on how the ECB and the national supervisors share the supervisory work.

This is still being discussed. One option would be to form joint supervisory teams of national and ECB supervisors, their composition determined by a bank's regional footprint.

Another pressing issue the task force is working on is to define which banks are considered systemically important and will therefore be supervised directly by the ECB.

"We have found out that at present there is not even a cohesive set of criteria to allow us to come forward with a final list of banks which would fall directly under the supervision ... of the European Central Bank," Mersch said.

More difficult issues that will probably not be solved by the time the SSM starts operating next year, are the establishment of a regulatory framework under which European banks fall in future and a harmonised reporting system.

The supervisors need to decide which data banks will have to report to the centre in future, how they will report it, in which language and how the data will be analysed.

They will likely require a new IT system and banks may have to adapt their own technology as well.

"This is a mammoth project and most certainly not something that can be launched next year," Bundesbank's Lautenschlaeger said. "The IT, let alone the question of which data we want to request given that we all still have national reporting standards, all this has to be thought through first."

"We are making progress, but it is still ambitious." (Additional reporting by Michael Shields in Vienna and Laura Noonan in London)