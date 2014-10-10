* Bank health check results to be announced at 1100 GMT
* ECB to become new euro zone banking watchdog in Nov
* Novo Banco not part of ECB's comprehensive assessment
(Adds details on banks under review, EBA comment)
By Eva Taylor and Huw Jones
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Oct 10 The results of Europe's
most comprehensive review of banks' health will be released on
Oct. 26, the European Central Bank and the European Banking
Authority said on Friday, which will give the clearest picture
yet of the state of the sector.
The ECB hopes the tests will banish fears about the health
of European banks, which were pummelled during the financial
crisis, and restore investor trust and revive lending to euro
zone households and companies - a key to getting economic
recovery back on track.
While the ECB is putting the euro zone's 130 largest banks
through a backward-looking asset quality review and
forward-looking stress test, the EBA will also run stress tests
on banks in Britain and some other non-euro countries.
British banks face an additional test to their resilience to
withstand a sharp drop in housing prices and the Bank of England
said the result of this additional test will be published on
Dec. 16.
Reuters already reported in September, citing sources at the
time, that the results will be released on Sunday, Oct. 26.
The ECB has said lenders will have six months to cover any
capital shortfalls reported in its asset quality review or the
baseline stress test scenario, and nine months to cover any
capital shortfalls from the adverse stress test scenario.
"Following the publication of the results, banks will, where
necessary, have two weeks to submit capital plans to the ECB,
detailing how shortfalls will be covered," the ECB said on
Friday.
It has imposed the rigorous tests to wipe the slate clean
before it takes over as the bloc's banking supervisor in
November - part of a broader push for European integration to
avert future crises.
The stress tests aim to gauge how banks would hold up under
certain shock scenarios, while an asset quality review, which
only the euro zone banks have to go through, looks at how
certain assets are valued and whether lenders have set aside
sufficient capital.
The composition of banks under review has slightly changed
since the ECB's comprehensive assessment started about a year
ago.
The latest changes mean that Portugal's Novo Banco, created
from the bailout of Banco Espirito Santo, will not be
part of the assessment, the ECB said on Friday, citing timing
issues.
The EBA also said that the stress test on Novo Banco had
been postponed.
The results for German mortgage bank Wüstenrot &
Württembergische AG will be posted separately from the two
banking entities of the group, Wüstenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank
and Wüstenrot Bausparkasse AG.
And, after the acquisition of Spain's Banco Ceiss by
Unicaja, the stress test is being conducted on the merged bank.
For ECB press release, click here
For EBA press release, click here
(Editing by Susan Fenton)