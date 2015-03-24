FRANKFURT, March 24 The European Central Bank is
taking a closer look at cooperative and public sector banks in
Germany and other countries, after taking over supervision of
Europe's biggest lenders last year, cooperative bank trade body
BVR said on Tuesday.
"Our impression is that the ECB wants more information about
the (cooperative and savings bank) associations to understand
exactly what they are and how they work, what safety precautions
they have and how liquidity sharing is organised," BVR
regulatory expert Gerhard Hofmann told a news conference.
An ECB spokesman declined to comment.
The ECB has asked the BVR for information about the mutual
guarantee system used by the cooperative banks and the central
banks of their network, DZ Bank and WGZ Bank,
Hofmann said.
The ECB last year conducted an intensive review of the
assets and risks faced by the largest lenders in the euro area
before taking over direct supervision of them in November.
Smaller lenders are still supervised primarily by national
authorities but some public savings banks and cooperatives are
concerned that the ECB's fresh interest in them could lead to a
form of double regulation.
Germany's more than 1,000 cooperative banks are legally
independent and must not be placed in the same category as
cooperatives in the Netherlands or France, Hofmann said.
"We are taking precautions, because there is clearly the
danger that we'll be compared with a Rabobank or a
Credit Agricole," he said.
Public sector savings bank officials have said it is
important to prevent European banking regulators from applying
rules to small savings banks that were developed for big,
globally active lenders.
