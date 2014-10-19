* ECB unveils stress test results Oct 26
* ECB has shot down pleas for special treatment
* Some early meetings with banks "antagonistic"
* But compromises reached on some valuation models
* Traffic light system used to show which banks running late
By Laura Noonan
LONDON, Oct 19 When Europe announced its latest
health check of top banks early last year it promised a
"comprehensive assessment" of how well prepared they were to
withstand another financial crisis.
In practice, a spirit of comprehensive compromise has been
just as important.
A series of Reuters interviews with officials, bankers and
others involved in the European Central Bank's financial
inspection of the euro zone's biggest banks shows that in the
seven months since it began, the ECB has had to shoot down
countless pleas from banks and national supervisors for special
treatment.
At the same time, according to sources who spoke on
condition of anonymity, supervisors have revised the way they
value assets and banks have failed to provide all the data
demanded - multiple compromises that could cumulatively threaten
the tests' reputation as tough and consistent.
The ECB, which takes over as supervisor for the region's top
banks on Nov. 4, declined to comment in detail on the issues
raised but insisted the exercise was robust and thorough.
It will announce on Oct. 26 which of Europe's 130 biggest
banks have valued their assets properly and which have not, as
well as whether banks need more capital to withstand another
economic crash. Anticipation of the results is already affecting
bank shares, with Italy's Monte dei Paschi falling to an all
time low last week amid fears it would be forced to raise more
cash.
"This health check...is unprecedented in terms of scale,
rigour, severity and transparency," a spokeswoman said.
"It provides in-depth information on the condition of the
largest banks in 19 countries and aims to strengthen banks'
balance sheets by identifying problems, build confidence and
enhance investors' trust."
That said, one of the first compromises of the process came
just two months into it, when the ECB privately acknowledged,
according to sources with knowledge of the discussions, that
there were "real dangers" of negative consequences if the banks
were kept in the dark about how they were faring right up until
the results were announced.
The auditors were then allowed, for the first time, to begin
sharing information with the banks they were reviewing.
"We would take a file with the largest (loan loss) provision
movement (and)... told them why we were uncomfortable with
provisioning that area," said one source familiar with the
meetings.
The banks could then work out the maximum adjustment to
provisions they were likely to face, the source said - a key
clue to the ECB's final assessment of whether they would have to
raise more capital or rein in dividends.
"You knew what the major drivers were," confirmed one senior
banker who attended meetings for his company. "I don't expect
any surprises."
Around the same time, Daniele Nouy, the head of the ECB's
supervisory arm which is leading the exercise, spoke publicly of
the importance of banks being given a 'right of reply' to the
ECB's findings.
EARTHQUAKE PROOF
The original process started with just ten ECB employees.
More staff and consultants joined the team - which later moved
to Frankfurt's only earthquake-proof building - to spend
hundreds of hours crunching the numbers.
A project manager was hired in September 2013 in the form of
Oliver Wyman, a management consultancy headquartered in the
United States.
A month later, when ECB president Mario Draghi met the chief
executives of the banks that would be tested to try to convince
them of the exercise's worth, information was still sparse.
A draft methodology was finally circulated in January 2014
between some national regulators and auditors, as well as ECB
officials and the Oliver Wyman team. Details of what was
christened the Asset Quality Review (AQR) were kept secret
by personal non-disclosure agreements which included a fine
of 100,000 euros for any breach.
On February 17, the ECB held its first meeting with the
experts who would participate in the AQR. Executives from Oliver
Wyman faced a crowd composed of national regulators and
consultants in the same room in which the ECB gives its monthly
press conference on interest rates.
One attendee described the meeting as "antagonistic", with
delegates struggling to follow the logic of parts of the
approach outlined in a 300-page draft manual.
At a second meeting, a few weeks later, patience was
in even shorter supply: Two sources present said an Oliver Wyman
representative responded to one question with the words: "It is
not beyond the wit of man to follow the manual."
For the institutions about to be reviewed, it appeared very
much to be "the Oliver Wyman show", said one banker who was a
central figure in his bank's engagements with the ECB. "The ECB
was relying far too much on its consultant," the banker said.
Oliver Wyman declined to comment on any aspect of this
article, citing client confidentiality.
CONCESSIONS
There were not many more meetings before the test manual was
published in mid-March.
"The time pressures the ECB was forced to operate under
meant there was not really a lot of scope or time for
consultation with banks," said Robert Priester, deputy chief
executive of the European Banking Federation.
While banks were getting to grips with the level of scrutiny
to which they would have to submit, the manual also showed
investors why this round of bank tests would be more transparent
than previous ones in 2009, 2010 and 2011, sources said.
Work got underway. National supervisors settled into their
new roles as buffers between their banks and the ECB. The ECB
battled for consistency. National authorities pushed for
concessions. But the latter had limited power.
"The whole process was very prescriptive... (What the
national supervisors did) was common sense decision making," one
national supervisory source said.
Patriotism sometimes intruded.
"That is obvious, that you try to protect your own banks," a
second national supervisor said. "You would not like to see
banks in your country fail."
April and May saw the granting of a major concession, three
sources said. Working out the value of banks' collateral,
auditors were initially only allowed to consider developments up
to December 2013. This was moved to the end of March 2014
for some countries, including Portugal and Belgium - allowing
banks to incorporate more recent values of their assets as those
values started to rise.
"It was a pragmatic view, it was quite difficult to argue
with the logic of taking the old value," one source said.
Another concession related to shipping loans. In working out
their value the ECB originally wanted to discount cash flow
models that based a ship's value at how much income it would
generate for its owner in the future, and instead value ships
based on how much they would sell for. Eventually it agreed to
accept the discounted cash flow models so long as the final
valuation was reduced by about 10 percent, sources said, below
what the bank initially recorded.
Almost every bank failed to follow at least part of the
methodology the ECB wanted them to use to simulate how they
would perform in a crisis, said one source familiar with the
exercise. They are hopeful that the ECB will allow them a little
wriggle-room, said one banking regulation expert familiar with
the process, having seen it become more adaptable as the process
went on.
"The ECB backed down to some extent. You could also say they
became more realistic, because they realized (the) huge
resistance among banks," the expert said.
DEADLINES AND TRAFFIC LIGHTS
With so much riding on the stress tests, political interest
was inevitable.
Officials were limited in what they could tell politicians
about how the test results were shaping up, so briefings focused
on the amount of capital banks had already raised, a sum that
totalled 100 billion euros between mid 2013 and September 2014
according to the ECB's estimates
The actual scenarios - theoretical economic shocks that
banks had to prove they could weather - were not publicly
disclosed until April.
The detail of the scenarios was devised by the European
Systemic Risk Board, a group chaired by ECB president Mario
Draghi that was set up to improve financial supervision, in
consultation with officials from national euro zone regulators
and the EU's banking regulator the European Banking Authority.
Those details were hard fought, sources say - in particular the
size of the fall in economic growth, property prices and
employment that banks should have to prove they could withstand
in different countries.
Many thought the ECB's final deadline would have to move,
given the almost weekly demand for more data.
But it kept the banks in line with a daily traffic lights
system showing which banks had fallen behind - a mechanism some
bankers told Reuters looked like a kindergarten exercise.
But, said one source familiar with the design: "It worked."
After a quiet August, the ECB began discussions at the end
of September to forewarn banks of major issues that had appeared
in the test results - without giving them so much information
they would be forced to immediately disclose it to investors.
As the exercise draws to a close, most believe that this
time around, the results will deliver a convincing verdict on
the health of Europe's banks.
"This is the fourth exercise and - I hope - the last," said
one official.
(Additional reporting by Eva Taylor and Andreas Kroener in
Frankfurt and by Paul Taylor in Paris; Editing by Simon Robinson
and Sophie Walker )