* Banks to receive preliminary ECB findings before formal
results
* Leaks and rumours could distort share prices
* Uncertainty remains over disclosure responsibilities
By Stefano Bernabei and Eva Taylor
ROME/FRANKFURT, Sept 25 The European Union's
markets watchdog has warned banks they must investigate any
rumours about how they have fared in the European Central Bank's
banking sector health check, sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
Any leaks or market rumours have the potential to distort
share prices of the 131 euro zone banks undergoing the ECB
assessment, ranging from international titans such as Deutsche
Bank to national champions including Bank of Ireland
and Bank of Cyprus.
However, the latest missive from the authorities heaps even
more advice on banks struggling to understand their
responsibilities in relation to the health test results.
The ECB will begin "supervisory dialogues" with banks on
Monday, in which they will be given partial and preliminary
findings of the health assessment before a formal announcement
in late October tells markets which banks need to raise more
capital and take other steps to strengthen their operations.
National supervisors and the ECB must tread a fine line
between giving the banks enough time to review their results and
prepare responses while avoiding early revelations that would
force a bank to disclose the outcome to markets.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) sent a
letter to national authorities on Sept. 9 instructing them on
their obligations, one source said, and Italian regulator CONSOB
notified Italian banks at the end of last week in a statement
seen by Reuters.
CONSOB said that ESMA procedures require banks to make
efforts to verify rumours about stress test outcomes and make
disclosures if the rumours are true.
LACK OF CLARITY
If the bank is not aware of the information at centre of the
rumour, the ECB or national supervisor should inform the bank,
which should then evaluate the price sensitivity of the
information and decide whether or not to make it public.
However, an Italian banking source said that it remains
unclear to bankers whether they can avoid making disclosures
after they are briefed on the test results.
The ECB is asking banks to sign non-disclosure declarations
that forbid banks from making market announcements on
discussions with supervisors on the tests before the test
results are formally announced.
"The information set (banks will get during supervisory
dialogue) is based on preliminary and partial information only,"
an ECB spokeswoman told Reuters. "Therefore any inferences drawn
as to the final outcome of the exercise would be highly
speculative."
The confidentiality document had to be reworked after German
banks complained that the first version could put them in
conflict with laws requiring disclosure of price-sensitive
information.
On top of the ECB's results release, Italian banks were also
told to disclose any "remedial action" over how they plan to
fill possible capital shortfalls.
The ECB said capital shortfalls will have to be covered
within six or nine months after the results are released,
depending on where in the checks the shortfalls occurred.
Sources told Reuters last week that the ECB will announce
the results of its assessment on Oct. 26.
(additional reporting by Andreas Kroener in Frankfurt; Editing
by Laura Noonan and David Goodman)