FRANKFURT Feb 27 Creating a well constructed
European banking union will help the European Central Bank's
monetary policy gain traction across the 17-country euro zone,
Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Wednesday.
The ECB is experiencing problems transmitting its record-low
interest rates right across the currency bloc and the bank's
president, Mario Draghi, said last week that its top priority is
to enhance this transmission process.
"If destabilising tendencies block the transmission of
monetary policy, there is a danger that monetary policy goes
into a void," Mersch said in the text of a speech for delivery
at a finance conference in Frankfurt.
"In such a case, the central bank would no longer be in a
position to secure price stability," he said with reference to
the ECB's mandate to guard against inflation.
But Mersch added that integrated financial markets could
help monetary policy gain traction across the euro zone.
"If the banking union is well designed, implemented and
managed, then it will relieve monetary policy," he said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould, writing by Paul Carrel; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)