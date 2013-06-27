HACHENBURG, Germany, June 27 European Central
Bank policymaker Yves Mersch said on Thursday he expected the
ECB to begin its new banking supervision role, the first step
towards banking union in the euro zone, late next year.
Euro zone leaders agreed a year ago that the ECB would take
over the supervision of banks in the 17 countries sharing the
euro to better deal with large, cross-border institutions whose
failure could damage the euro zone.
The ECB has agreed to take up that role 12 months after the
European Union passes the relevant laws, which it has not yet
done, as it needs time to set up the new institution and cannot
start until it has a legal basis.
"As things stand, I would say this joint supervision should
begin working at the end of next year," Mersch said in a speech
at the Bundesbank's professional college in Hachenburg, between
Frankfurt and Cologne.
Mersch expected that once the ECB had completed its
preparations at working level, the single supervisor could begin
working in "September, October, November" next year.
