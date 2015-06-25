BRUSSELS, June 25 The European Central Bank's
bond buying programme is working and has had positive effects on
the economy, ECB governing council member Jan Smets said on
Thursday.
The ECB launched its asset buying programme in March,
designed to pump 1 trillion euros plus of new money into a
sagging euro zone economy.
"The aim is, and you can call it effective already, to
create macroeconomic stability which is also good for financial
stability," Smets told a news conference at Belgium's central
bank.
Smets warned that an environment of low interest rates could
lead to excessive risk-taking as investors sought higher yields
but added that such an environment was primarily caused by
macroeconomic imbalances which the programme sought to address.
"The low interest rates are temporarily supported by the
programme, which has led to a search for yield in certain parts
of the financial system or other risks," Smets said.
"But again, it would completely wrong to react to problems
(of risk-taking) that arise in one part of the financial system
or one country by not having quantative easing at all," he
added.
Smets said that, without the programme, the euro zone would
have risked further slipping into a deflationary spiral.
"That risk is reduced," Smets said.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)