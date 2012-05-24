By Marc Jones
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT May 24 A power struggle between
Germany, France and Spain is set to leave a seat vacant on the
European Central Bank's six-member board in the middle of a
potentially devastating crisis for the currency that the bank
was created to oversee.
Spain's Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo is due to leave the ECB
board, which runs the bank day-to-day and sets the agenda for
its policy meetings, when his eight-year term ends on May 31.
He is widely expected to be replaced by Luxembourg central
bank chief Yves Mersch, who is now the clear leader in a
three-horse race with Spanish ECB lawyer Antonio Sainz de Vicuna
and Slovenia's Mitja Gaspari.
The changeover in ECB personnel would usually be seamless.
However, the process has stalled as Germany, France and Spain
fight over heading the ESM bailout fund and the Eurogroup of
finance ministers, the two remaining major euro posts out of
four that were up for grabs.
With the political jockeying still in full play and the
posts unlikely to be agreed upon in the new few weeks, three
euro zone central bank sources say the ECB has accepted that it
will have to cope with being one down for a least a month.
The problem comes as the euro zone makes emergency plans in
case Greece becomes the first country to leave the euro. For the
ECB, a Greek exit would leave it, and euro politicians,
scrambling to keep the currency bloc alive.
"I can't see it (the new board member in place) being before
July 1," said one source.
POWER STRUGGLE
The ECB Executive Board sets euro zone interest rates and
other forms of monetary policy alongside the bank's larger
Governing Council made up of the bloc's 17 national central bank
heads.
Euro zone leaders and finance ministers, rather than the
ECB, decide who sits on the board. Although they can agree in
writing at any time on ECB appointees, the next major meeting
where a decision is likely is not until June 21.
Despite the crisis, Gonzalez-Paramo has had his
responsibilities heavily reduced over the past couple of months
and ECB insiders say the board can easily operate with five.
However, the delay in bringing the ECB board up to strength
could hardly have come at a more critical time.
France's presidential election was the original cause of the
delay in filling the seat: Paris was unwilling to make a
decision on the posts until its new leader was in place.
France had also hoped to get fill one of the other top posts
in play, either the EBRD president job, which went to Britain's
Suma Chakrabarti last week, or the ESM job, for which Spain's
Belen Romana Garcia is currently firm favourite.
With Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble also angling to head
meetings of the influential Eurogroup, which makes many of the
bloc's most far-reaching decisions, France faces being left
empty handed.
While it still has a seat on the ECB's Board, France's role
on the international stage has diminished since the departure of
Jean-Claude Trichet as ECB president and following Dominique
Strass-Kahn's ugly resignation from the IMF.
The replacement of Gonzalez-Paramo holds additional
significance because another ECB board seat will not become free
until May 31, 2018.
Until now Germany, France, Italy and Spain - as the euro
zone's four biggest economies - have always held an ECB board
seat. If Mersch, one of the ECB's most experienced and
inflation-focused policymakers, does win the current race as
expected, it will be the first time that stranglehold has been
broken.