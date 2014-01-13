BRUSSELS Jan 13 Sabine Lautenschlaeger, vice
president at Germany's Bundesbank and a contender to replace
Joerg Asmussen at the European Central Bank, warned on Monday
about risks of low interest rates.
In written replies to questions posed by members of the
European Parliament ahead of her public hearing later on Monday,
Lautenschlaeger also called for an end to the preferential
treatment of sovereign bonds in European regulation, which
treats such debt as virtually risk-free.
The ECB has cut its key interest rate to a record low of
0.25 percent and implemented several non-standard measures to
get the euro zone economy out of recession.
"Some of the measures should be exited as soon as possible
because of their side-effects. Low interest rates, for example,
stimulate economic activity, but are not without risks in the
long run," Lautenschlaeger wrote in her answers.
Lautenschlaeger, who made her name as an expert in banking
supervision, is the only candidate to succeed Asmussen, who left
the ECB two years into his eight-year term to rejoin the German
government as state secretary in the labour ministry.
(Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier, writing by Eva Taylor and Sakari
Suoninen)