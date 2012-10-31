BRUSSELS Oct 31 Yves Mersch will be appointed
as the sixth member of the European Central Bank's executive
board on November 5, following a delay after calls for the bank
to appoint a woman instead, EU sources close to the matter said
on Wednesday.
The 63-year old Luxembourg central banker would get the job
even though the European Parliament had voted against his
appointment to the post a week ago, the sources said.
Mersch's appointment will mean that all the ECB's 17-member
governing council and six-member executive board will be men.
Mersch is scheduled to take up his post on November 15.