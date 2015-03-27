LONDON, March 27 The European Central Bank has
quietly shelved its policy of requiring clearing houses handling
euro-denominated securities to be located inside the euro zone,
after the measure was rejected by a top European court, a source
at the central bank said.
Britain had challenged the policy in the European Union's
second-highest court, fearing it would damage London's role as a
finance centre, and the court ruled earlier this month that the
Frankfurt-based central bank did not have the power to impose
it.
When asked if the ECB had now abandoned it, the source said:
"Yes it has."
The drive to have clearing houses in the euro zone was being
led by the French central bank because France is home to one of
the region's biggest clearing houses, Clearnet, whose London arm
LCH.Clearnet, clears large amounts of euro-denominated
securities.
A clearing house stands between two sides of a securities
transaction to ensure it is completed even if one side goes
bust.
The ECB's worry was that if a London-based clearing house
handling euro-denominated securities ran into trouble it would
not be eligible for direct support from the bank and the euros
it can provide.
These concerns have now been eased after the Bank of England
said on the day of the court ruling this month that it would
work closely with the ECB.
Britain had argued the policy went against the EU's single
market, and feared it would force clearing houses to shift from
London to the euro zone.
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Huw Jones; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)