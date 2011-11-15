* Bofinger says ECB needs to step in if politics fail

* Deutsche Bank chief economist Mayer: Italy "partially insolvent"

* New govt needs to convince markets, only possible if yields fall - Mayer

* ECB only game in town to bring yields down (Adds Deutsche Bank comment)

FRANKFURT, Nov 15 The ECB should become the euro zone's lender of last resort if the bloc's debt troubles threaten to rip apart the financial system, German "wise man" Peter Bofinger said, as Deutsche Bank's chief economist warned Italy was partially insolvent.

Borrowing costs of euro zone member states such as Italy and Spain have risen strongly as the bloc's sovereign debt crisis spread from Greece to larger southern European countries.

Many analysts believe the only option to stem the contagion for now is for the European Central Bank to buy large amounts of bonds without sterilising their purchases -- effectively the same type of quantitative easing undertaken by the U.S. and UK central banks.

Bofinger agrees, saying politicians missed their chance to solve the crisis and it is now up to the ECB to step in to avoid a meltdown of the euro zone financial system.

"Italy is a country that has liquidity problems, that is struggling with high interest rates," Bofinger, one of the group of economists that provide advice to the German government, said on Tuesday at Euro Finance Week.

Italian 10-year yields hit a euro-era high of 7.5 percent last week and Bofinger said they needed to come down so the new Italian government could work on its reforms.

"If politics can't do it, then the ECB must do all it can to bring interest rates down to more reasonable levels," Bofinger said.

"That's not pretty ... but we clearly have to see that we are in an emergency situation. This is not aesthetic surgery but emergency medical aid that needs to be applied," he said.

ITALY PARTIALLY INSOLVENT

Deutsche Bank Chief Economist Thomas Mayer made similar remarks, saying he would have preferred for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to step in, but since this was currently not possible, the ECB needed to act.

"When capital market interest rates keep rising to five, to six, to seven, to eight (percent) then Mr. (Mario) Monti will fail with his reforms," Mayer said.

Following premier Silvio Berlusconi's resignation, Italian President Giorgio Napolitano asked former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to form a government to restore market confidence.

Mayer said Italy was currently "partially insolvent", saying a country's solvency depended on the economy's ability to service its debt as well as on the government's ability to harness the economy's potential to do so.

But the former Italian government had not been able to tap into the economy's potential, which is why Mayer comes to his conclusion.

"Italy has the potential to service its debt," Mayer said.

"The new government that's forming now has to make it clear to the markets that it can harness such a potential with its far-reaching structural and fiscal measures and that then Italy will be fully solvent again," he added.

Mayer had suggested boosting the EFSF's firepower by turning it into a bank with access to ECB funding -- a proposal the French government favoured but the ECB rejected, saying it would blur the lines between monetary and fiscal policy. (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; editing by Stephen Nisbet)