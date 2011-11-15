* Bofinger says ECB needs to step in if politics fail
* Deutsche Bank chief economist Mayer: Italy "partially
insolvent"
* New govt needs to convince markets, only possible if
yields fall - Mayer
* ECB only game in town to bring yields down
FRANKFURT, Nov 15 The ECB should become
the euro zone's lender of last resort if the bloc's debt
troubles threaten to rip apart the financial system, German
"wise man" Peter Bofinger said, as Deutsche Bank's chief
economist warned Italy was partially insolvent.
Borrowing costs of euro zone member states such as Italy and
Spain have risen strongly as the bloc's sovereign debt crisis
spread from Greece to larger southern European countries.
Many analysts believe the only option to stem the contagion
for now is for the European Central Bank to buy large amounts of
bonds without sterilising their purchases -- effectively the
same type of quantitative easing undertaken by the U.S. and UK
central banks.
Bofinger agrees, saying politicians missed their chance to
solve the crisis and it is now up to the ECB to step in to avoid
a meltdown of the euro zone financial system.
"Italy is a country that has liquidity problems, that is
struggling with high interest rates," Bofinger, one of the group
of economists that provide advice to the German government, said
on Tuesday at Euro Finance Week.
Italian 10-year yields hit a euro-era high of
7.5 percent last week and Bofinger said they needed to come down
so the new Italian government could work on its reforms.
"If politics can't do it, then the ECB must do all it can to
bring interest rates down to more reasonable levels," Bofinger
said.
"That's not pretty ... but we clearly have to see that we
are in an emergency situation. This is not aesthetic surgery but
emergency medical aid that needs to be applied," he said.
ITALY PARTIALLY INSOLVENT
Deutsche Bank Chief Economist Thomas Mayer made similar
remarks, saying he would have preferred for the European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to step in, but since this
was currently not possible, the ECB needed to act.
"When capital market interest rates keep rising to five, to
six, to seven, to eight (percent) then Mr. (Mario) Monti will
fail with his reforms," Mayer said.
Following premier Silvio Berlusconi's resignation, Italian
President Giorgio Napolitano asked former European Commissioner
Mario Monti on Sunday to form a government to restore market
confidence.
Mayer said Italy was currently "partially insolvent", saying
a country's solvency depended on the economy's ability to
service its debt as well as on the government's ability to
harness the economy's potential to do so.
But the former Italian government had not been able to tap
into the economy's potential, which is why Mayer comes to his
conclusion.
"Italy has the potential to service its debt," Mayer said.
"The new government that's forming now has to make it clear
to the markets that it can harness such a potential with its
far-reaching structural and fiscal measures and that then Italy
will be fully solvent again," he added.
Mayer had suggested boosting the EFSF's firepower by turning
it into a bank with access to ECB funding -- a proposal the
French government favoured but the ECB rejected, saying it would
blur the lines between monetary and fiscal policy.
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; editing by Stephen Nisbet)