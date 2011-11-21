FRANKFURT, Nov 21 The European Central
Bank showed no sign on Monday of bowing to fierce political
pressure to ramp up its purchases of troubled euro zone
government debt, with data showing it restricted its spending to
8 billion euros last week.
The ECB is at the centre of an intense political tug-of-war
as the bank, backed by Germany, continues to resist calls from
France and Italy as well as from the U.S., Britain and Russia to
calm debt markets by being more forceful with its bond buying.
Its latest purchases take the total spent under the
controversial programme started in May 2010 to 194.5 billion
euros (for full details click ). The weekly
amount was under the 10 billion euros expected by traders polled
by Reuters beforehand.
There has been no clear change in the pattern of the ECB's
bond buying since Mario Draghi took over as ECB President from
Jean-Claude Trichet earlier this month.
Despite the intensifying political pressure, Draghi and
other leading voices in the ECB such as Bundesbank head Jens
Weidmann, continue to stick to their guns over purchases which
they maintain remain a temporary measure to ensure the ECB's low
interest rates have an effect and to see the euro zone through
the worst of the crisis.
On Monday however, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny -- the
often-outspoken head of Austria's central bank -- said the bank
needed to sit down at some point and discuss its future role in
the crisis. (for story click )
The last two weeks have been some of the most turbulent in
the euro zone debt crisis.
Italy's borrowing costs remain well above what
are widely considered sustainable levels despite a change of
government.
Spain's costs continued to head towards to 7
percent on Monday, a day after parliamentary elections and the
mark that led to bailouts in Greece, Ireland and Portugal.
Under the ECB's programme, known as the Securities Markets
Programme, it and the 17 euro zone national central banks can
buy government and corporate bonds from banks and other
investors, but not directly from governments.
It was reactivated in August after a four-month break as the
crisis moved to Italy and Spain, two of the euro zone's biggest
economies.
The central bank does not give a country-by-country
breakdown of its purchases.
However, analysts and traders estimate it has bought around
45 billion euros of Greek debt and has concentrated largely on
Italian and Spanish debt with the 120 billion euros it has spent
since the recent restart.
Purchases are reported every week but take two to three days
to settle, meaning that when the bank is buying, the figures do
not necessarily give the full picture.
For Reuters ECB information page on bond purchases, see
.
(Reporting by Marc Jones)