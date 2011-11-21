FRANKFURT, Nov 21 The European Central Bank showed no sign on Monday of bowing to fierce political pressure to ramp up its purchases of troubled euro zone government debt, with data showing it restricted its spending to 8 billion euros last week.

The ECB is at the centre of an intense political tug-of-war as the bank, backed by Germany, continues to resist calls from France and Italy as well as from the U.S., Britain and Russia to calm debt markets by being more forceful with its bond buying.

Its latest purchases take the total spent under the controversial programme started in May 2010 to 194.5 billion euros (for full details click ). The weekly amount was under the 10 billion euros expected by traders polled by Reuters beforehand.

There has been no clear change in the pattern of the ECB's bond buying since Mario Draghi took over as ECB President from Jean-Claude Trichet earlier this month.

Despite the intensifying political pressure, Draghi and other leading voices in the ECB such as Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann, continue to stick to their guns over purchases which they maintain remain a temporary measure to ensure the ECB's low interest rates have an effect and to see the euro zone through the worst of the crisis.

On Monday however, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny -- the often-outspoken head of Austria's central bank -- said the bank needed to sit down at some point and discuss its future role in the crisis. (for story click )

The last two weeks have been some of the most turbulent in the euro zone debt crisis.

Italy's borrowing costs remain well above what are widely considered sustainable levels despite a change of government.

Spain's costs continued to head towards to 7 percent on Monday, a day after parliamentary elections and the mark that led to bailouts in Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

Under the ECB's programme, known as the Securities Markets Programme, it and the 17 euro zone national central banks can buy government and corporate bonds from banks and other investors, but not directly from governments.

It was reactivated in August after a four-month break as the crisis moved to Italy and Spain, two of the euro zone's biggest economies.

The central bank does not give a country-by-country breakdown of its purchases.

However, analysts and traders estimate it has bought around 45 billion euros of Greek debt and has concentrated largely on Italian and Spanish debt with the 120 billion euros it has spent since the recent restart.

Purchases are reported every week but take two to three days to settle, meaning that when the bank is buying, the figures do not necessarily give the full picture.

Date Bonds bought Bonds matured 14/05/2010 16.5 21/05/2010 10 28/05/2010 8.5 04/06/2010 5.5 11/06/2010 6.5 18/06/2010 4.2 25/06/2010 4 02/07/2010 4 09/07/2010 1 16/07/2010 0.302 23/07/2010 0.176 30/07/2010 0.081 06/08/2010 0.009 13/08/2010 0.01 20/08/2010 0.338 27/08/2010 0.142 03/09/2010 0.173 10/09/2010 0.237 17/09/2010 0.323 24/09/2010 0.134 01/10/2010 1.384 08/10/2010 0.009 15/10/2010 0 22/10/2010 0 29/10/2010 0 05/11/2010 0.771 12/11/2010 1.073 19/11/2010 0.713 26/11/2010 1.348 03/12/2010 1.965 10/12/2010 2.667 17/12/2010 0.603 24/12/2010 1.121 31/12/2010 0.164 07/01/2011 0.113 14/01/2011 2.313 21/01/2011 0.146 0.087 28/01/2011 0 04/02/2011 0 11/02/2011 0 18/02/2011 0.711 0.040 25/02/2011 0.369 04/03/2011 0 11/03/2011 0 18/03/2011 0 0.170 25/03/2011 0.432 1.054 01/04/2011 0 08/04/2011 0 0.055 15/04/2011 0 0.830 22/04/2011 0 29/04/2011 0 06/05/2011 0 13/05/2011 0 20/05/2011 0 1.227 27/05/2011 0 03/06/2011 0 10/06/2011 0 17/06/2011 0 1.008 24/06/2011 0 01/07/2011 0 08/07/2011 0 15/07/2011 0 22/07/2011 0 0.245 29/07/2011 0 05/08/2011 0 12/08/2011 22.0 19/08/2011 14.291 26/08/2011 6.651 1.327 02/09/2011 13.305 09/09/2011 13.960 16/09/2011 9.793 23/09/2011 3.952 0.69 30/09/2011 3.795 07/10/2011 2.312 14/10/2011 2.243 21/10/2011 4.490 0.24 28/10/2011 4.0 07/11/2011 9.52 14/11/2011 4.478 0.649 18/11/2011 7.986 0.131

Total 194.5 (Reporting by Marc Jones)