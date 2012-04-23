FRANKFURT, April 23 The European Central Bank's
programme of bond-buying went unused for the sixth week in a row
last week, the bank said on Monday, showing no sign of
responding to Spain and Italy's slipping back into market sights
in the debt crisis.
A drop in pressure on key euro zone bond markets at the
start of the year saw the ECB all but shut down its Securities
Markets Programme (SMP) in recent months, but tensions in the
debt crisis have risen again in the past two weeks.
Spanish 10-year government bond yields broke above 6 percent
for the first time this year last week on persistent concerns
about the country's failure to convince investors it can keep
its budget deficit in check.
Italy, also back in focus as it battles with controversial
labour market reforms, saw its benchmark yields rising above 5.7
percent on Monday after falling to 4.8 percent in early March.
The lack of new ECB purchases this week kept the total of
the bonds the bank has bought since May 2010 at 214.0 billion
euros. None of the bonds bought previously matured. (For data
ECBSMP=ECBF).
Despite only scarce interventions since flooding the market
with a second wave of ultra-cheap three-year funding at the end
of February, the ECB has kept the programme in place in case
market tensions re-emerge, and some policymakers have indicated
it could be reactivated.
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure, a Frenchman new to the
policymaking team, fed market expectations that the ECB might
bring it back into use by saying the instrument was still in
place, should the need for it arise.
But key voices at the ECB, particularly German policymakers,
are uncomfortable with the purchases, concerned they tread
dangerously close to the ultimate ECB taboo of monetary
financing of governments' debt.
Governing Council members Ewald Nowotny and Luc Coene also
said over the weekend that there is currently no reason to
restart bond buys.
For Reuters ECB information page on bond purchases, see
.
Date Bonds bought Bonds matured
14/05/2010 16.5
21/05/2010 10
28/05/2010 8.5
04/06/2010 5.5
11/06/2010 6.5
18/06/2010 4.2
25/06/2010 4
02/07/2010 4
09/07/2010 1
16/07/2010 0.302
23/07/2010 0.176
30/07/2010 0.081
06/08/2010 0.009
13/08/2010 0.01
20/08/2010 0.338
27/08/2010 0.142
03/09/2010 0.173
10/09/2010 0.237
17/09/2010 0.323
24/09/2010 0.134
01/10/2010 1.384
08/10/2010 0.009
15/10/2010 0
22/10/2010 0
29/10/2010 0
05/11/2010 0.771
12/11/2010 1.073
19/11/2010 0.713
26/11/2010 1.348
03/12/2010 1.965
10/12/2010 2.667
17/12/2010 0.603
24/12/2010 1.121
31/12/2010 0.164
07/01/2011 0.113
14/01/2011 2.313
21/01/2011 0.146 0.087
28/01/2011 0
04/02/2011 0
11/02/2011 0
18/02/2011 0.711 0.040
25/02/2011 0.369
04/03/2011 0
11/03/2011 0
18/03/2011 0 0.170
25/03/2011 0.432 1.054
01/04/2011 0
08/04/2011 0 0.055
15/04/2011 0 0.830
22/04/2011 0
29/04/2011 0
06/05/2011 0
13/05/2011 0
20/05/2011 0 1.227
27/05/2011 0
03/06/2011 0
10/06/2011 0
17/06/2011 0 1.008
24/06/2011 0
01/07/2011 0
08/07/2011 0
15/07/2011 0
22/07/2011 0 0.245
29/07/2011 0
05/08/2011 0
12/08/2011 22.0
19/08/2011 14.291
26/08/2011 6.651 1.327
02/09/2011 13.305
09/09/2011 13.960
16/09/2011 9.793
23/09/2011 3.952 0.69
30/09/2011 3.795
07/10/2011 2.312
14/10/2011 2.243
21/10/2011 4.490 0.24
28/10/2011 4.0
07/11/2011 9.52
14/11/2011 4.478 0.649
18/11/2011 7.986 0.131
25/11/2011 8.581
02/12/2011 3.662
09/12/2011 0.635
16/12/2011 3.361
23/12/2011 0.019
30/12/2011 0.462
06/01/2012 1.104
13/01/2012 3.766
20/01/2012 2.243 0.035
27/01/2012 0.063
03/02/2012 0.124
10/02/2012 0.059
17/02/2012 0
24/02/2012 0
02/03/2012 0
09/03/2012 0.027 1.523
16/03/2012 0
23/03/2012 0 4.273
30/03/2012 0
06/04/2012 0
13/04/2012 0
20/04/2012 0
Total 214.0 (previous week 214.0)