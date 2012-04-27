FRANKFURT, April 27 The European Central Bank kept its bond purchase programme dormant for the seventh week in a row this week, despite increasing unease in financial markets about the situation in Spain. A drop in pressure on key euro zone bond markets at the start of the year allowed the ECB to all but shut down its Securities Markets Programme (SMP) in February, but with tensions rising again focus is returning to the programme. Spanish 10-year bond yields neared 6 percent on Friday after Standard & Poor's cut Europe's fourth largest economy's credit rating by two notches to BBB+. The lack of new ECB purchases this week kept the total of the bonds the bank has bought since May 2010 at 214.0 billion euros. None of the bonds bought previously matured. (For data ECBSMP=ECBF). The ECB reported its bond buying data early due to the May day public holiday. It means it will hold its so-called 'sterilisation' tender -where it takes deposits from banks to offset its controversial bond purchases- on Monday instead of Tuesday. Despite only scarce interventions since flooding the market with a second wave of ultra-cheap three-year funding at the end of February, the ECB has kept the programme in place in case market tensions re-emerge. There is a growing expectation in financial markets that the ECB will have to ride to the rescue again with Spain under intense pressure. A recent Reuters poll showed that three quarters of the 60 participating economists expect the ECB to restart its government bond purchase programme in the next three months. For Reuters ECB information page on bond purchases, see . Date Bonds bought Bonds matured 14/05/2010 16.5 21/05/2010 10 28/05/2010 8.5 04/06/2010 5.5 11/06/2010 6.5 18/06/2010 4.2 25/06/2010 4 02/07/2010 4 09/07/2010 1 16/07/2010 0.302 23/07/2010 0.176 30/07/2010 0.081 06/08/2010 0.009 13/08/2010 0.01 20/08/2010 0.338 27/08/2010 0.142 03/09/2010 0.173 10/09/2010 0.237 17/09/2010 0.323 24/09/2010 0.134 01/10/2010 1.384 08/10/2010 0.009 15/10/2010 0 22/10/2010 0 29/10/2010 0 05/11/2010 0.771 12/11/2010 1.073 19/11/2010 0.713 26/11/2010 1.348 03/12/2010 1.965 10/12/2010 2.667 17/12/2010 0.603 24/12/2010 1.121 31/12/2010 0.164 07/01/2011 0.113 14/01/2011 2.313 21/01/2011 0.146 0.087 28/01/2011 0 04/02/2011 0 11/02/2011 0 18/02/2011 0.711 0.040 25/02/2011 0.369 04/03/2011 0 11/03/2011 0 18/03/2011 0 0.170 25/03/2011 0.432 1.054 01/04/2011 0 08/04/2011 0 0.055 15/04/2011 0 0.830 22/04/2011 0 29/04/2011 0 06/05/2011 0 13/05/2011 0 20/05/2011 0 1.227 27/05/2011 0 03/06/2011 0 10/06/2011 0 17/06/2011 0 1.008 24/06/2011 0 01/07/2011 0 08/07/2011 0 15/07/2011 0 22/07/2011 0 0.245 29/07/2011 0 05/08/2011 0 12/08/2011 22.0 19/08/2011 14.291 26/08/2011 6.651 1.327 02/09/2011 13.305 09/09/2011 13.960 16/09/2011 9.793 23/09/2011 3.952 0.69 30/09/2011 3.795 07/10/2011 2.312 14/10/2011 2.243 21/10/2011 4.490 0.24 28/10/2011 4.0 07/11/2011 9.52 14/11/2011 4.478 0.649 18/11/2011 7.986 0.131 25/11/2011 8.581 02/12/2011 3.662 09/12/2011 0.635 16/12/2011 3.361 23/12/2011 0.019 30/12/2011 0.462 06/01/2012 1.104 13/01/2012 3.766 20/01/2012 2.243 0.035 27/01/2012 0.063 03/02/2012 0.124 10/02/2012 0.059 17/02/2012 0 24/02/2012 0 02/03/2012 0 09/03/2012 0.027 1.523 16/03/2012 0 23/03/2012 0 4.273 30/03/2012 0 06/04/2012 0 13/04/2012 0 20/04/2012 0 27/04/2012 0 Total 214.0 (previous week 214.0)