HAMBURG, Germany Aug 27 The European Central Bank will tailor its new bond-buying plan to dispel any concerns that it funds governments, a top ECB policymaker said on Monday in remarks aimed at assuaging the angst of Germany's Bundesbank.

The new programme would ensure countries whose bonds the ECB buys do not soft-peddle reforms, board member Joerg Asmussen said. He did not say when the bank would begin buying but made clear the plan would go ahead despite Bundesbank opposition.

"Under the framework of the new programme, the ECB will only buy bonds with short maturities," Asmussen said in the text of a speech for delivery in Hamburg, though he added that the ECB was still working on technical and operational details of the plan.

The ECB is being forced to take a greater role in fighting the euro zone crisis while governments negotiate legal and political hurdles to coordinating a longer-term response, but the Bundesbank wants to limit the scope of central bank action.

Asmussen said that in his opinion, the euro zone's bailout funds should intervene on the primary bond markets of countries that request aid before the bank acts. This aid would be conditional on extensive economic reforms.

A former German deputy finance minister, Asmussen took care to stress that the new programme would not amount to financing of governments by the ECB - a taboo that Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann expressed strong concerns about in a weekend interview.

"The whole discussion will be led by the requirement that any concerns about treaty-violating state financing are dispelled," Asmussen said of talks at the ECB Governing Council's forthcoming policy meeting on Sept. 6.

"We will only act within our mandate," he added, in comments that appeared aimed at assuaging Weidmann's fears.

Weidmann stepped up his opposition to the ECB's latest moves to battle the euro zone's debt crisis on Sunday, saying the plans to buy bonds risked becoming a drug on which governments would get hooked.

Weidmann warned that the buying programme verged on the taboo for the bank of outright financing of governments.

Asmussen, who worked with Weidmann in the German government for years before joining the ECB in January, stressed that the ban on financing of governments would stand. He also singled out the powerful German Bundesbank as a central banking "model".

As a member of the six-member Executive Board that runs the ECB's day-to-day operations, Asmussen belongs to ECB President Mario Draghi's inner circle and is a key link man who liaises between the Italian, Weidmann, and the German government.

"There cannot be a repeat of the mistakes with Italy in the summer of last year, when the ECB bought Italian sovereign bonds and the time was unfortunately not used for necessary adjustment measures," Asmussen said.

The ECB was hurt by last year's experience of buying Italian and Spanish bonds, only for Italy's then-prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, to go back on the reform promises he had made to convince the ECB to step in just days after he made the commitments.

Asmussen gave no indication of when the ECB could begin buying bonds under the new programme. The central bank kept its existing bond-buy plan, the Securities Markets Programme (SMP), dormant for the 24th week running last week.

Weidmann's predecessor as Bundesbank chief, Axel Weber, quit last year in protest at the SMP. Weidmann has indicated he will not quit, despite his opposition to ECB bond purchases.