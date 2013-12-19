FRANKFURT Dec 19 The General Court of the
European Union has dismissed a case brought against the European
Central Bank's (ECB) government bond purchase programme and the
changes made to the ECB's collateral framework, the court said
on Thursday.
The case is a prelude to a ruling by the German
Constitutional Court, expected next year, on whether the ECB's
bond-buy plan, dubbed the Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT),
violates German law.
The ruling by Germany's top court could derail the OMT,
introduced by the ECB over year ago but as yet unused, which has
widely been credited for stabilising the euro zone.
The case brought before the EU's general court did not,
however, question the legality of the OMT programme and is
therefore less significant.
The General Court of the EU argued in a ruling from Dec. 10,
published by the court on Thursday, that the plaintiffs did not
have the right to sue because the OMT had not yet been activated
and they had therefore not been affected.
The ruling included a list of the more than 5,000
plaintiffs, most of whom are based in Germany.
They had argued that government bond purchases by national
central banks and the ECB would lead to turmoil in financial
markets, harming price stability and depreciating their wealth.
