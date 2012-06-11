* No link between Spain bailout and possible ECB bond buying

* If ESM used to fund bailout should not trigger credit event

BRUSSELS, June 11 A European Union bailout for Spain's banks agreed on Saturday does not mean that the European Central Bank will revive its bond buying programme, ECB Governing Council member Luc Coene said on Monday.

The ECB's Securities Markets Programme (SMP), which could relieve some pressure on Spanish yields, has been kept in hibernation for 13 weeks and there is little obvious appetite within the ECB to revive it.

"It's got nothing to do with one another. The SMP was a programme that was devised in order to improve monetary policy on the markets. We'll have to see whether there are some issues there. There are no connections between the two things," Coene told a news conference.

Spanish banks could receive bailout money of up to 100 billion euros ($125.1 billion) from the euro zone rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism, which would have preferential creditor status.

That could be an issue for existing debt holders, but Coene said that should not trigger credit default swap payments.

"That in itself is not enough to have a credit event," Coene told reporters at the publication of his central bank's new forecasts for Belgium.

The central bank governor also said he believed the funds should be enough to solve the problems of Spain's banking sector.

"What's positive is we've got a mechanism in place that will enable us to isolate the Spanish problem. This risk is limited and it's under control. We've got the necessary resources to do that," he said, cautioning that the details still had to be worked out. ($1 = 0.8021 euros)($1 = 0.7993 euros)