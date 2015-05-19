(Adds detail on QE buys, deposit rate, bond selloff)
FRANKFURT May 19 The speed of the recent
European government bond market selloff is worrying, a senior
ECB rate setter said, although he added that overall the move
was a normal correction as the more pessimistic growth and
inflation assumptions were reversed.
European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure
said the bank's asset buying would rise slightly in May and June
to account for lower market liquidity in the summer holidays in
July and August - but not to counter the market selloff.
The bank may also buy more assets in September to smooth out
its transactions and keep the monthly average at 60 billion
euros, he said.
"I do not see the recent reversal in the price of Bunds and
other sovereign bonds as a cause for concern, insofar as it
reflects a market correction," Coeure said in a closed-door
speech on Monday that was published on Tuesday. "It is the
rapidity of the reversal that worries me more."
"After several similar episodes, it is yet another incident
of extreme volatility in global capital markets showing signs of
reduced liquidity," he said.
The sell-off in euro zone bond markets over the last two
weeks has been the sharpest since the euro's introduction.
Normally rock-solid 10-year German Bund yields
have gone from near zero at the end of April to over 0.7 percent
last week, an unexpected reversal as the ECB is buying 60
billion euros ($67.3 billion) of assets per month as part of its
quantitative easing programme.
Though the ECB could in theory lower its deposit rate
further into negative territory from the current minus 0.2
percent, Coeure said he did not wish to remove the zero lower
bound underpinning interest rates.
"However defined, the lower bound has been found to be below
zero I do not believe that it would be desirable to remove the
zero lower bound in the euro area at the current juncture," he
said.
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Additional reporting by Marc
Jones; Editing by Maria Sheahan/Hugh Lawson)