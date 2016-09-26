ROME, Sept 26 The European Central Bank's
programme of quantitative easing has been less effective than it
had hoped as a result of external shocks, ECB Executive Board
Member Benoit Coeure said on Monday.
Speaking at a conference in Rome, Coeure said that since the
ECB began its asset buying programme the euro zone economy had
been hit by "a number of external shocks", including a steep
fall in commodity prices and, most recently, Britain's decision
to leave the EU.
"All these external shocks have blurred the transmission of
QE and made it less effective than we had foreseen initially,"
Coeure said.
The impact of the referendum in which Britain chose to leave
the EU had been limited so far, but "the longer term effect is
unknown," he said.
Asked to comment on remarks by ECB Vice President Vitor
Constancio, who said last week that QE was working more slowly
than anyone thought, Coeure said Constancio's was "not a comment
on the effectiveness of QE but a comment on its outcome."
