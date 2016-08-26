BERLIN Aug 26 The German Finance Ministry is
critical of the effects the European Central Bank's
asset-purchase programme is having on bond markets, magazine Der
Spiegel reported on Friday, citing an internal draft from the
ministry.
The ECB is buying 80 billion euros worth of assets, mainly
government bonds, every month in a bid to boost inflation and
economic growth in the euro zone by lowering the cost of
borrowing.
Given the ECB's purchases of government bonds, "the amount
of federal bonds on offer is getter ever more limited", the
draft said.
As a result, their "yields are coming under additional
pressure", it said.
The ministry declined to comment on the report when
contacted by Reuters, saying it did not comment on internal
papers or matters relating to monetary policy.
Earlier this year there was widespread criticism in Germany
of the ECB's monetary policy, with politicians complaining that
low interest rates were hitting the savings and retirement
provisions of ordinary Germans.
Officials at the Finance Ministry are concerned about the
effect that the ECB's purchases are having on government bonds
from other countries, the magazine report said.
For example, the yields on Italian bonds are lower than
those of U.S. government bonds, it said, adding that this was
"very likely a result of the start of the ECB purchase
programme".
The interest on Italian government bonds has "approached
Germany and France, the important benchmarks in Europe", it
said.
Countries with higher debt such as Italy tend to pay higher
interest rates because there is usually a higher risk involved
in holding their debt.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Alison Williams)