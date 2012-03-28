FRANKFURT, March 28 Banks in Italy and Spain
continued their purchases of government debt in February, ECB
data showed on Wednesday, providing further proof they have used
the ECB's ultra-cheap 3-year funding to stock up on sovereign
bonds.
The new data, which captured the period just before ECB's
record second injection of 3-year cash, showed Italian banks
increased their holdings of securities issued by euro zone
governments by a record 23 billion euros, taking their total
holdings to 301.6 billion euros.
Spanish banks increased their holdings of securities issued
by euro zone governments by a hefty 15.7 billion euros. While
the rise was smaller than January's record 23 billion, it left
total sovereign holdings at a record 245.8 billion euros.
The ECB data do not break down which countries' debt banks
hold, but the figures are giving economists a good picture of
how much of the 1 trillion euros the ECB has pumped into the
market is finding its way into the government bond market.
French and German banks also increased their holdings of
government debt, the data showed. Greek banks increased their
purchases by 4.1 billion euros, the largest rise since April
2010.
Breaking a long-running trend, Portuguese banks saw a record
increase in their purchases of government debt, adding 4.2
billion and taking their holdings to an all time high 29.8
billion euros.
Euro zone crisis tensions have subsided substantially since
the ECB's first 3-year loan injection at the end of December.
Spanish borrowing costs have dropped to around 3.35 percent
from 6.4 percent in late November while Italy's have fallen to
around 4.2 percent for 5-year paper from 6.5 percent.
Use of the ECB's cash -which comes at 1 percent- to buy
higher yielding government debt has become known as the "Sarkozy
trade" after French President Nicolas Sarkozy urged banks to use
the money for that purpose at the end of the last year.
(Reporting by Marc Jones and Sakari Suoninen)