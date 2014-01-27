FRANKFURT Jan 27 The size of the European
Central Bank's dormant government bond purchase programme
remained at 177.5 billion euros ($242.92 billion) last week as
no bonds matured, the central bank said on Monday.
The ECB terminated its Securities Markets Programme (SMP) in
September 2012 to replace it with a new but yet-to-be-used plan
dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT).
But because the ECB has said it will keep the bonds it
acquired under the SMP programme until maturity, it will be
years before the programme ceases to exist.
The ECB revealed the contents of its SMP portfolio for the
first time in February last year, showing it had 99 billion
euros of Italian bonds, 44 billion of Spanish, 31 billion of
Greek, 22 billion of Portuguese and 14 billion euros of Irish
government debt at the end of 2012.
The ECB will seek to take an amount equivalent to the
current SMP holdings as weekly deposits from banks on Tuesday to
counterbalance the buys and neutralise any threat of them
fuelling inflation.
However, lately it has failed to offset purchases fully.
Last week, banks offered up 152 billion euros to the ECB in
one-week deposits, falling short of the intended amount of 177.5
billion.
($1 = 0.7307 euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)