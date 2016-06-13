(Corrects first paragraph to show that figures refer to one day
of buys not three as transactions require two days to settle)
FRANKFURT, June 13 The European Central Bank
bought 348 million euros worth of corporate bonds in the first
day of such purchases last week, it said on Monday, as part of
its 1.74 trillion euro scheme to revive growth and inflation.
The figure is well above the upper end of analyst
predictions, indicating a strong start for the programme and
suggesting that the ECB was keen to show it can buy significant
volumes.
The ECB added investment grade, non-bank corporate bonds to
its asset-buying programme from June 8 to make borrowing
cheaper, induce companies to spend and lift a sluggish euro zone
economy, which is recovery only slowly from a debt crisis.
Corporate borrowing costs have declined sharply since the
start of the year, particularly on the edges of the 19-member
euro zone, with the start of ECB buys giving the markets another
push.
"Note that there was no 'buying the rumour, selling the
fact' syndrome: the tightening in credits since the announcement
continued after they began hitting the market," said Erik
Nielsen, Group Chief Economist at UniCredit.
Nielsen said interest rates, particularly for small and
medium-sized firms in the euro zone's periphery, have dropped
sharply, with loans in Italy for up to five years costing
roughly the same as in Germany, down from a spread of 130-140
basis points two years ago.
Investment grade, non-financial euro zone corporate debt was
yielding 1.113 at the end of last week, well below
levels around 1.6 percent when the programme was announced in
March and marginally below the 1.155 percent seen just before
the beginning of actual purchases.
"It seems the corporate bond market remains relatively
unaffected from what's happening in other markets due to the
prospects of the ECB buying," ING said, referring to big stock
market falls on Friday and Monday.
The ECB was seen in the market buying a wide range of
corporate debt, including from Italian insurer Generali
, Spain's Telefonica and French utility Engie
.
ECB sources earlier said that buying is likely to start slow
and small, possibly struggling to pick up speed during the
summer months as liquidity tends to fall sharply during the peak
holiday periods.
But the purchases under the ECB's 80 billion euros per month
asset-buying programme could then rise to around the 2 billion
to 3 billion euros per month and possibly over 5 billion if the
ECB succeeds in getting companies to start issuing new debt,
analysts say.
The key hurdle is that the market for investment-grade
euro-denominated corporate bonds is worth 500 billion to 600
billion euros and tends to be dominated by big French and Dutch
companies who already enjoy easy access to credit and may not
need ECB cash.
For purchase volumes to ramp up, the ECB will need to get
new issuers from the periphery, like Italy or Spain to start
borrowing, issuing new debt, giving the ECB to buy bigger chunks
in the primary market.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)