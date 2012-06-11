(Adds analyst comment, background) * ECB leaves bond programme unused for 13 weeks in a row * Total amount ECB has spent on bonds stays at 212 bln eur * Analysts raise doubts about programme's effectiveness By Eva Kuehnen FRANKFURT, June 11 The European Central Bank bought no government bonds for the 13th week running last week, ECB data showed on Monday as the bank judges the controversial programme of diminishing benefit in the face of the deepening euro zone debt crisis. The ECB has bought hardly any bonds from euro zone countries since Mario Draghi took over as president in November as policymakers have become increasingly wary of the risks piling up on the balance sheet and the lack of incentives for reforms. The programme's effectiveness has also been put into question after the ECB took immunity status in the Greek debt restructuring while private bondholders booked losses - a scenario investors are worried could be repeated elsewhere. "There is the risk that any purchases by the ECB would be counterproductive," said Michael Leister euro zone rates strategist at DZ Bank, pointing to a less than 40-percent probability that Spain may follow in Greece's footsteps. "It is not unlikely that we will see a restructuring of Spain's debt in the next year or two," he said. "The more the ECB buys, the more private investors will try to get out of Spanish bonds to avoid a similar situation as in Greece." Spain became the fourth euro zone country to seek international aid in the three-year-old debt crisis on Saturday as euro zone finance ministers agreed to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros to shore up its teetering banks. The ECB has taken a new hardball approach and kept interest rates unchanged last week despite a deteriorating economic outlook, saying monetary policy could not solve some of the euro zone problems, telling governments instead they had to act. A lack of new ECB purchases last week means the bank has only used the programme once since mid-February. It has spent 212.0 billion euros on bonds since launching the programme in May 2010. (For data on bond buys ) No bonds previously bought under the programme matured last week. As usual the bank will hold its weekly 'sterilisation' tender - where it takes deposits from banks to offset its controversial bond purchases - on Tuesday. The ECB has stressed that it has not closed the Securities Markets Programme officially, but rather said it remains in place and can be reactivated if needed. But the programme's critics at the ECB have gained traction in recent weeks as the risks have become more visible, especially with a potential Greek exit from the currency union. Two of the bank's German policymakers quit last year over the purchases, which critics say treads dangerously close to the ultimate ECB taboo of financing governments. The ECB also fears that its interventions give countries less of an incentive to implement the necessary and sometimes painful reforms. For Reuters ECB information page on bond purchases, see . Date Bonds bought Bonds matured 14/05/2010 16.5 21/05/2010 10 28/05/2010 8.5 04/06/2010 5.5 11/06/2010 6.5 18/06/2010 4.2 25/06/2010 4 02/07/2010 4 09/07/2010 1 16/07/2010 0.302 23/07/2010 0.176 30/07/2010 0.081 06/08/2010 0.009 13/08/2010 0.01 20/08/2010 0.338 27/08/2010 0.142 03/09/2010 0.173 10/09/2010 0.237 17/09/2010 0.323 24/09/2010 0.134 01/10/2010 1.384 08/10/2010 0.009 15/10/2010 0 22/10/2010 0 29/10/2010 0 05/11/2010 0.771 12/11/2010 1.073 19/11/2010 0.713 26/11/2010 1.348 03/12/2010 1.965 10/12/2010 2.667 17/12/2010 0.603 24/12/2010 1.121 31/12/2010 0.164 07/01/2011 0.113 14/01/2011 2.313 21/01/2011 0.146 0.087 28/01/2011 0 04/02/2011 0 11/02/2011 0 18/02/2011 0.711 0.040 25/02/2011 0.369 04/03/2011 0 11/03/2011 0 18/03/2011 0 0.170 25/03/2011 0.432 1.054 01/04/2011 0 08/04/2011 0 0.055 15/04/2011 0 0.830 22/04/2011 0 29/04/2011 0 06/05/2011 0 13/05/2011 0 20/05/2011 0 1.227 27/05/2011 0 03/06/2011 0 10/06/2011 0 17/06/2011 0 1.008 24/06/2011 0 01/07/2011 0 08/07/2011 0 15/07/2011 0 22/07/2011 0 0.245 29/07/2011 0 05/08/2011 0 12/08/2011 22.0 19/08/2011 14.291 26/08/2011 6.651 1.327 02/09/2011 13.305 09/09/2011 13.960 16/09/2011 9.793 23/09/2011 3.952 0.69 30/09/2011 3.795 07/10/2011 2.312 14/10/2011 2.243 21/10/2011 4.490 0.24 28/10/2011 4.0 07/11/2011 9.52 14/11/2011 4.478 0.649 18/11/2011 7.986 0.131 25/11/2011 8.581 02/12/2011 3.662 09/12/2011 0.635 16/12/2011 3.361 23/12/2011 0.019 30/12/2011 0.462 06/01/2012 1.104 13/01/2012 3.766 20/01/2012 2.243 0.035 27/01/2012 0.063 03/02/2012 0.124 10/02/2012 0.059 17/02/2012 0 24/02/2012 0 02/03/2012 0 09/03/2012 0.027 1.523 16/03/2012 0 23/03/2012 0 4.273 30/03/2012 0 06/04/2012 0 13/04/2012 0 20/04/2012 0 27/04/2012 0 04/05/2012 0 11/05/2012 0 18/05/2012 0 2.074 25/05/2012 0 01/06/2012 0 08/06/2012 0 Total 212.0 (previous week 212.0) (Reporting by Eva Kuehnen)