LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - Credit indices moved sharply tighter on Thursday afternoon after the European Central Bank surprised the market, announcing it would add investment-grade corporate names to its list for purchase under its asset purchase programme.

Markit's iTraxx Main and Crossover indices were 10bp and 35bp tighter on the day at 80bp and 338bp, having traded as tight as 78.625bp and 330.5bp. The Senior Financials index ratcheted down to 77.5bp at one point before giving back some gains to 85bp.

"Investment grade euro-denominated bonds issued by non-bank corporations established in the euro area will be included in the list of assets that are eligible for regular purchases," the ECB said in a statement.

ECB President Mario Draghi said corporate bond purchases will begin towards the end of the second quarter of this year.

While the central bank added Triple-B rated utilities Terna, Enel and Snam to the QE list in July 2015, all three of those credits have minority government ownership.

"Overall, we take this as a strong message from the ECB to the markets, that the ECB is willing to use nearly all of its levers to lean against a deteriorating inflation outlook," Barclays analysts said in a note. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)