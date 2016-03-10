LONDON, March 10 (IFR) - Credit indices moved sharply
tighter on Thursday afternoon after the European Central Bank
surprised the market, announcing it would add investment-grade
corporate names to its list for purchase under its asset
purchase programme.
Markit's iTraxx Main and Crossover indices were 10bp and
35bp tighter on the day at 80bp and 338bp, having traded as
tight as 78.625bp and 330.5bp. The Senior Financials index
ratcheted down to 77.5bp at one point before giving back some
gains to 85bp.
"Investment grade euro-denominated bonds issued by non-bank
corporations established in the euro area will be included in
the list of assets that are eligible for regular purchases," the
ECB said in a statement.
ECB President Mario Draghi said corporate bond purchases
will begin towards the end of the second quarter of this year.
While the central bank added Triple-B rated utilities Terna,
Enel and Snam to the QE list in July 2015, all three of those
credits have minority government ownership.
"Overall, we take this as a strong message from the ECB to
the markets, that the ECB is willing to use nearly all of its
levers to lean against a deteriorating inflation outlook,"
Barclays analysts said in a note.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)