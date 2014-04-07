FRANKFURT, April 7 The size of the European
Central Bank's dormant government bond purchase programme shrank
to 172.5 billion euros ($236.21 billion) last week, as bonds
worth 3.73 billion euros matured, the ECB said on Monday.
The decline was also due to a quarterly amortisation
exercise, the ECB said.
The ECB terminated its Securities Markets Programme (SMP) in
September 2012, replacing it with the as-yet-unused plan called
Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT).
But because the ECB has said it will keep the bonds it
acquired under the SMP until maturity, it will be years before
the programme ceases to exist.
The ECB updated the contents of its SMP portfolio in
February, showing it had 86.8 billion euros' worth of Italian
bonds, 38.4 billion of Spanish, 25.4 billion of Greek, 19
billion of Portuguese and 9.2 billion euros of Irish government
debt at the end of 2013.
The ECB will seek to take an amount equivalent to the
current SMP holdings as weekly deposits from banks on Tuesday to
counterbalance the buys and neutralise any threat of them
fuelling inflation.
($1 = 0.7303 Euros)
(Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)