* Mersch says should let existing stimulus take effect
* ECB ready to do more if needed
* Could 'theoretically' buy govt debt, shares, gold, ETFs
* Mersch warns about legal, operational risks of QE
(Recasts with more detail)
By Eva Taylor
FRANKFURT, Nov 17 European Central Bank
Executive Board member Yves Mersch warned on Monday about the
negative side effects were the central bank to start buying up
government debt, urging political leaders instead to reform
their economies to boost growth.
"Easing of monetary policy cannot work effectively when the
European economy is structurally not in good shape," Mersch said
in a speech at an annual banking conference in Frankfurt.
"I would feel a lot better if those politically responsible
clearly committed to lowering the risk for the ECB," he said,
referring to commitments for lower sovereign debt, closer fiscal
and economic integration and structural reforms.
Over the last couple of months, the ECB has launched several
measures to revive the lacklustre euro zone economy. Mersch said
the bank should let these steps take effect first before
considering more action.
If more action was needed, the ECB's hands wouldn't be tied
as it could theoretically purchase government bonds or other
assets such as gold, shares, or exchange traded funds (ETFs).
But he said the bank was not determined to buy up assets
come what may and should consider its actions carefully.
"All possible options should be analysed for their costs and
their benefits, as well as checked for efficiency and legal
feasibility," Mersch said.
While large-scale purchases of government debt may have
played a relevant role for the U.S. Federal Reserve, Mersch said
the euro zone's situation was different as it relied a lot more
on bank financing than the United States.
He also questioned the impact that such purchases, known as
quantitative easing (QE), had in Japan, referring to its
unexpected slip into recession in the third quarter.
A central bank that began buying government debt risked
being dominated by fiscal pressures, Mersch said, while rising
debt levels may make it hard for the bank to control inflation.
He also referred to the legal problem the central bank could
run into if it bought euro zone member states' debt, thereby
mutualising risk without a common fiscal framework in place.
He conceded that QE could improve financing conditions for
banks, but said these were already very favourable.
The ECB is already buying covered bonds and will start
buying asset-backed securities (ABS) "in a few days" to help
unblock lending to companies and households, Mersch said.
"That in the course of this our balance sheet expands is
neither an end in itself nor a fetish," rather a consequence,
Mersch said.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)