* ECB extends QE into corporate sector
* Peripheral and infrastructure names selected
* Market players fear price distortion, liquidity woes
By Laura Benitez and Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, July 2 (IFR) - The European Central Bank took the
market by surprise on Thursday when it added three Italian
corporates to the list of names eligible for purchase under its
quantitative easing programme.
Utilities Terna (Baa1/BBB/BBB+), Enel (Baa2/BBB/BBB+), and
Snam (Baa1/BBB) were added to the list on Thursday morning, even
though all three have minority government ownership. The trio's
euro bonds rocketed tighter by up to 35bp on the announcement.
While the central bank was rumoured to be considering adding
corporates to its QE list in October last year, it only included
governments, supranationals, agencies and covered bonds - all
considered to carry little risk.
"I suspect it's driven by the ECB's struggle to find the
liquidity on pure sovereign names over the summer, remembering
they front-loaded purchases in June anticipating net redemptions
in July and August," one corporate syndicate banker said.
"They're also sending a message that they have firepower if
needed to help markets in the face of the Greece saga."
The ECB has said that if the purchasable amount of
instruments issued by the government and agencies is
insufficient in a jurisdiction, it would consider substitute
purchases. It does not mention corporate issuers, however.
Another banker speculated that the ECB is concerned about
the potential fallout from the peripheral government volatility
and what that means for peripheral corporate names, both in
terms of market access and pricing.
"With this new PSPP list, other countries will probably
suggest that further corporates are eligible - such as telecoms,
railways and airports," said Bernd Volk, head of covered bond
and agency research at Deutsche Bank.
Bankers were surprised that some wholly state-owned
companies like German railway operator Deutsche Bahn were not
included.
Others wondered why Electricite de France - which is more
than 84% state-owned and has a bigger stock of debt outstanding
than Enel - had not made it on to the list.
"We were surprised to see names such as Enel and Snam on the
updated list and at the same time names like EDF absent. The
timing makes sense with the Greek referendum at the weekend. It
sends out a clear message of support from the ECB. Liquidity in
these names following the announcement was understandably
challenging," said Alex Temple, portfolio manager at ECM.
The government owns 25.5% of Enel, while CDP Reti holds
29.85% of Terna and just under 29% of Snam, according to the
companies' websites. CDP Reti itself is partially owned by CDP,
in which the Italian government holds an 80% stake.
Meanwhile, a note by BNP Paribas said that the potential
universe of bonds that could be included by the ECB could reach
as much as 157bn, based on their material state or quasi state
ownership.
DISTORTIONS AHEAD
Rumours that the European Central Bank was looking to
include corporate bonds in its asset purchase programme first
surfaced in October, sparking fears that liquidity would be
throttled and bonds would trade at unrealistically tight levels.
Meanwhile the ECB's intervention has introduced serious
distortions into public sector and covered markets.
Issuers that made the shopping list tightened significantly
against their respective sovereigns, while real money investors
have been driven out of the market.
The covered market has also been negatively impacted by the
central bank intervention with many complaining that real money
investors have been turfed out of the market.
As of Monday June 29, the ECB had bought over 94bn of
covered bonds, almost 194bn of government, agency and
supranational debt and 8.6bn of asset-backed securities.
The ECB now includes the following additional names,
Työttömyysvakuutusrahasto (TVR), ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG,
Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-AG (ASFINAG),
Infraestruturas de Portugal S.A. (IP), ENMC - Entidade Nacional
para o Mercado de Combustíveis E.P.E, Ferrovie dello Stato
Italiane S.p.A, Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias -
Alta Velocidad (Adif AV), SNCF Réseau, Caisse Nationale des
Autoroutes (CNA), and DARS d.d.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand and
Julian Baker)