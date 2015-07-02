* ECB extends QE into corporate sector

* Peripheral and infrastructure names selected

* Market players fear price distortion, liquidity woes

By Laura Benitez and Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, July 2 (IFR) - The European Central Bank took the market by surprise on Thursday when it added three Italian corporates to the list of names eligible for purchase under its quantitative easing programme.

Utilities Terna (Baa1/BBB/BBB+), Enel (Baa2/BBB/BBB+), and Snam (Baa1/BBB) were added to the list on Thursday morning, even though all three have minority government ownership. The trio's euro bonds rocketed tighter by up to 35bp on the announcement.

While the central bank was rumoured to be considering adding corporates to its QE list in October last year, it only included governments, supranationals, agencies and covered bonds - all considered to carry little risk.

"I suspect it's driven by the ECB's struggle to find the liquidity on pure sovereign names over the summer, remembering they front-loaded purchases in June anticipating net redemptions in July and August," one corporate syndicate banker said.

"They're also sending a message that they have firepower if needed to help markets in the face of the Greece saga."

The ECB has said that if the purchasable amount of instruments issued by the government and agencies is insufficient in a jurisdiction, it would consider substitute purchases. It does not mention corporate issuers, however.

Another banker speculated that the ECB is concerned about the potential fallout from the peripheral government volatility and what that means for peripheral corporate names, both in terms of market access and pricing.

"With this new PSPP list, other countries will probably suggest that further corporates are eligible - such as telecoms, railways and airports," said Bernd Volk, head of covered bond and agency research at Deutsche Bank.

Bankers were surprised that some wholly state-owned companies like German railway operator Deutsche Bahn were not included.

Others wondered why Electricite de France - which is more than 84% state-owned and has a bigger stock of debt outstanding than Enel - had not made it on to the list.

"We were surprised to see names such as Enel and Snam on the updated list and at the same time names like EDF absent. The timing makes sense with the Greek referendum at the weekend. It sends out a clear message of support from the ECB. Liquidity in these names following the announcement was understandably challenging," said Alex Temple, portfolio manager at ECM.

The government owns 25.5% of Enel, while CDP Reti holds 29.85% of Terna and just under 29% of Snam, according to the companies' websites. CDP Reti itself is partially owned by CDP, in which the Italian government holds an 80% stake.

Meanwhile, a note by BNP Paribas said that the potential universe of bonds that could be included by the ECB could reach as much as 157bn, based on their material state or quasi state ownership.

DISTORTIONS AHEAD

Rumours that the European Central Bank was looking to include corporate bonds in its asset purchase programme first surfaced in October, sparking fears that liquidity would be throttled and bonds would trade at unrealistically tight levels.

Meanwhile the ECB's intervention has introduced serious distortions into public sector and covered markets.

Issuers that made the shopping list tightened significantly against their respective sovereigns, while real money investors have been driven out of the market.

The covered market has also been negatively impacted by the central bank intervention with many complaining that real money investors have been turfed out of the market.

As of Monday June 29, the ECB had bought over 94bn of covered bonds, almost 194bn of government, agency and supranational debt and 8.6bn of asset-backed securities.

The ECB now includes the following additional names, Työttömyysvakuutusrahasto (TVR), ÖBB-Infrastruktur AG, Autobahnen- und Schnellstraßen-Finanzierungs-AG (ASFINAG), Infraestruturas de Portugal S.A. (IP), ENMC - Entidade Nacional para o Mercado de Combustíveis E.P.E, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane S.p.A, Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias - Alta Velocidad (Adif AV), SNCF Réseau, Caisse Nationale des Autoroutes (CNA), and DARS d.d. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)