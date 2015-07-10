* ECB corporate bond purchases puts liquidity at risk

* Buyer speculation expected to paralyse secondary trading

* Market players warn of price distortions ahead

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - An unexpected announcement by the European Central Bank last week that it is to start buying corporate names has sparked fears that it will paralyse secondary trading, removing further liquidity at an already difficult time for the market.

Although there had been rumours that the ECB could include corporate bonds in its broad based asset purchase programme, many market participants were caught off guard when it added three minority government-owned Italian corporates to its list

With the ECB about to dip its toe in a 1.15trn market, bond investors and bankers are warning that further purchases in the sector will harm liquidity and cause further dislocation between spreads and fundamentals.

"The credit market is very squeezed already and extremely illiquid. With the ECB buying up what little liquidity there is left in eurozone IG corporates, it pushes real money managers even further down the curve and subordination curve," ING analysts warned in a note.

Investors say that while the ECB's announcement helped certain names, they are now stuck in their positions in case they get wrong-footed by the central bank.

"Shorts on state owned entities don't look like a good trade now and we really don't know what could be next," said one corporate portfolio analyst.

A note by BNP Paribas said that the potential universe of bonds that could be included by the ECB could reach as much as 157bn, based on their material state or quasi state ownership.

Jean Marc Delfieux, head of credit portfolio management at Tikehau Capital said that traders' fear of shorting state-owned companies that could be added to the ECB list is putting a firm cap on any meaningful spread widening, unless bondholders take profits and flee peripheral names altogether.

Already, spreads on those speculated names have been marked tighter on the back of the news. Electricite de France, with more than 84% state-ownership, saw its long-dated paper, tighten by 10/15bp on the back of last week's announcement.

GDF Suez, now called Engie, with 33% French state ownership, moved 20bp tighter. Even high yield issuer Areva, 87% French state owned, tightened 15bp following the ECB news.

But putting on longs could cause market players some major losses in the long term particularly as ECB's eligibility criteria remains vague, and the universe of corporate bonds vast.

"It makes no sense to speculate, it's like Russian Roulette, if you build up a long position which many have and will continue to do, you could get badly burnt - you can't draw a line in the sand with this," one syndicate manager said.

UNCERTAIN FUTURE

The ECB has given no rationale behind its addition of specific bonds, but many believe the bias for peripheral names indicates its preparation to mitigate any Greece-related market contagion.

"By widening the scope of issuers, the ECB signalled to the market that it was ready to intervene and modify the rule book. It made its point and the market has taken it," Delfieux said.

As it stands, the ECB is set to buy around 250m a month of bonds across the three Italian utilities on its list; the total of euro-denominated securities outstanding across the three is 20.8bn from Enel, 10.6bn from Snam and 6.2bn from Terna, according to JP Morgan.

"[It's] an unhealthy state of affairs longer-term. Let's hope the ECB leaves its list of so-called agencies at this but there are plenty more one can think of that seem to tick its latest box for inclusion. But entering corporates is questionable at best," ING analysts added. (Reporting By Laura Benitez)