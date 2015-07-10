* ECB corporate bond purchases puts liquidity at risk
* Buyer speculation expected to paralyse secondary trading
* Market players warn of price distortions ahead
By Laura Benitez
LONDON, July 10 (IFR) - An unexpected announcement by the
European Central Bank last week that it is to start buying
corporate names has sparked fears that it will paralyse
secondary trading, removing further liquidity at an already
difficult time for the market.
Although there had been rumours that the ECB could include
corporate bonds in its broad based asset purchase programme,
many market participants were caught off guard when it added
three minority government-owned Italian corporates to its list
With the ECB about to dip its toe in a 1.15trn market, bond
investors and bankers are warning that further purchases in the
sector will harm liquidity and cause further dislocation between
spreads and fundamentals.
"The credit market is very squeezed already and extremely
illiquid. With the ECB buying up what little liquidity there is
left in eurozone IG corporates, it pushes real money managers
even further down the curve and subordination curve," ING
analysts warned in a note.
Investors say that while the ECB's announcement helped
certain names, they are now stuck in their positions in case
they get wrong-footed by the central bank.
"Shorts on state owned entities don't look like a good trade
now and we really don't know what could be next," said one
corporate portfolio analyst.
A note by BNP Paribas said that the potential universe of
bonds that could be included by the ECB could reach as much as
157bn, based on their material state or quasi state ownership.
Jean Marc Delfieux, head of credit portfolio management at
Tikehau Capital said that traders' fear of shorting state-owned
companies that could be added to the ECB list is putting a firm
cap on any meaningful spread widening, unless bondholders take
profits and flee peripheral names altogether.
Already, spreads on those speculated names have been marked
tighter on the back of the news. Electricite de France, with
more than 84% state-ownership, saw its long-dated paper, tighten
by 10/15bp on the back of last week's announcement.
GDF Suez, now called Engie, with 33% French state ownership,
moved 20bp tighter. Even high yield issuer Areva, 87% French
state owned, tightened 15bp following the ECB news.
But putting on longs could cause market players some major
losses in the long term particularly as ECB's eligibility
criteria remains vague, and the universe of corporate bonds
vast.
"It makes no sense to speculate, it's like Russian Roulette,
if you build up a long position which many have and will
continue to do, you could get badly burnt - you can't draw a
line in the sand with this," one syndicate manager said.
UNCERTAIN FUTURE
The ECB has given no rationale behind its addition of
specific bonds, but many believe the bias for peripheral names
indicates its preparation to mitigate any Greece-related market
contagion.
"By widening the scope of issuers, the ECB signalled to the
market that it was ready to intervene and modify the rule book.
It made its point and the market has taken it," Delfieux said.
As it stands, the ECB is set to buy around 250m a month of
bonds across the three Italian utilities on its list; the total
of euro-denominated securities outstanding across the three is
20.8bn from Enel, 10.6bn from Snam and 6.2bn from Terna,
according to JP Morgan.
"[It's] an unhealthy state of affairs longer-term. Let's
hope the ECB leaves its list of so-called agencies at this but
there are plenty more one can think of that seem to tick its
latest box for inclusion. But entering corporates is
questionable at best," ING analysts added.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez)