(Adds analyst, context)
By Balazs Koranyi
FRANKFURT, June 13 The European Central Bank
bought 348 million euros worth of corporate bonds in a single
day last week, well exceeding market expectations and signalling
its commitment to the latest measure designed to revive
inflation.
The purchase volumes, which would equal more than 7 billion
euros per month at the first day's pace, are unlikely to be
sustained, but indicate that the ECB is keen to confound
sceptics who said it would be hard to buy more than just a few
billion euros each month.
Unveiled in March as part of its 1.74 trillion euro scheme
to revive growth and inflation, the ECB started buying
investment grade, non-bank corporate bonds last week to make
borrowing cheaper and induce companies to spend, lifting a still
sluggish euro zone economy.
"We should not over-interpret figures from a single day as
the ECB was knowingly conducting purchases to send a signal the
following Monday," said Michal Jezek, a credit strategist at
Deutsche Bank. "This signalling seems to confirm our
expectations that the ECB plans to conduct meaningful corporate
bond purchases."
"I don't think they will keep this secondary-market run rate
going. If they do, with primary market purchases on top, that
would be a big surprise on the upside," Jezek added.
BORROWING COSTS FALL
Corporate borrowing costs have declined sharply since the
start of the year, particularly on the edges of the 19-member
euro zone, with the start of ECB buys giving the markets another
push.
Investment grade, non-financial euro zone corporate debt was
yielding 1.113 at the end of last week, well below
levels around 1.6 percent when the programme was announced in
March and marginally below the 1.155 percent seen just before
the beginning of actual purchases.
"Note that there was no 'buying the rumour, selling the
fact' syndrome: the tightening in credits since the announcement
continued after they began hitting the market," said Erik
Nielsen, Group Chief Economist at UniCredit.
Nielsen said interest rates, particularly for small and
medium-sized firms in the euro zone's periphery, have dropped
sharply, with loans in Italy for up to five years costing
roughly the same as in Germany, down from a spread of 130-140
basis points two years ago.
"It seems the corporate bond market remains relatively
unaffected from what's happening in other markets due to the
prospects of the ECB buying," ING said, referring to big stock
market falls on Friday and Monday.
The ECB was seen in the market buying a wide range of
corporate debt, including from Italian insurer Generali
, Spain's Telefonica and French utility Engie
.
ECB sources earlier said that buying corporate bond buys
could struggle to pick up speed during the summer months as
liquidity tends to fall sharply during the peak holiday periods.
But the purchases under the ECB's 80 billion euros per month
asset-buying programme could then rise to around 2 billion to 3
billion euros per month and possibly over 5 billion if the ECB
succeeds in getting companies to start issuing new debt,
analysts say.
The key hurdle is that the market for investment-grade
euro-denominated corporate bonds is worth 500 billion to 600
billion euros and tends to be dominated by big French and Dutch
companies who already enjoy easy access to credit and may not
need ECB cash.
For purchase volumes to ramp up, the ECB will need to get
new issuers from the periphery such as Italy or Spain to start
borrowing, issuing new debt, giving the ECB a chance to buy
bigger chunks in the primary market.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Gareth
Jones)