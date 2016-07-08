* Italy to benefit most if ECB made radical QE change
* PSPP keep sovereign yields in check despite banking
concerns
* Other QE changes to be considered first
By Helene Durand
LONDON, July 8 (IFR) - Italy stands to be the biggest
beneficiary of rumoured changes to the European Central Bank's
quantitative easing programme, potentially throwing a lifeline
to the country as it grapples with a brewing banking crisis.
More and more bonds are falling outside the ECB's buying
remit because they yield less than the deposit rate. Almost 60%
of German Bunds, the biggest QE constituent, are now out of
reach and with a mere 122.5bn still eligible the monetary
authority could be forced to change its strategy.
A few options have been floated in the market but perhaps
the most radical could be a move by the ECB from a capital key
to a weighting system based on the amount of debt outstanding.
The ECB's capital comes from national central banks (NCB)
with the NCB's shares in this capital calculated using a key
which reflects the respective country's share in the total
population and gross domestic product of the EU.
For Italy, this would be the biggest lifeline as the country
faces up to its banking problems and tries to address 200bn of
bad loans.
According to the Ministry of Finance, the country had just
over 1.9trn of government debt outstanding at the end of June
and would therefore benefit from a shift to a weighting system.
The ECB's purchases of its debt would jump to 17.4bn from
10.6bn a month, according to Deutsche Bank analysts. Germany,
on the other hand, would see monthly purchases drop to 8.9bn
from 15.9bn.
Many believe that dropping the capital key would be the
option of last resort but some investors have jumped in
regardless.
"A press story last Thursday talked about ECB discussions to
change their QE bond buying from a capital key basis to a market
capitalisation basis. This would benefit Italy significantly, as
it has the highest weighting in European bond indices based on
market capitalisation," said Tanguy Le Saout, head of European
fixed income at Pioneer Investments.
This, increased ECB buying after the UK referendum and a
potential injection in the banks have lead Pioneer to change
their views on the sovereign, which last week started
implementing an overweight position.
The rumour and the recent step up in purchases have been a
balm for Italy's sovereign debt. At 1.218%, its
10-year yield is a whisker away from the 1.13% low of the last
16-years in March last year.
"BTPs have recovered two-thirds of the Brexit widening
versus Bunds, also having decoupled markedly from the ongoing
Brexit concerns and pressure on bank assets," Commerzbank's
analysts wrote in a note.
In contrast, Italian banks' bond and equity prices have
taken a beating, in the clearest sign of how dislocated markets
have become.
A UniCredit 1bn 6.75% perpetual non-call September 2021
Additional Tier 1 has dropped 9.5 points to 74.69 since the UK
vote. The bank's share price has dropped by 35.65% in that time.
"The renewed concerns regarding the Italian banking sector
did not trigger a sell-off in sovereign space this time.
Clearly, the alleged deviation from the capital key is the key
factor," the Commerzbank analysts said.
"While this is unlikely to happen anytime soon, markets
apparently cheer that the ECB is keeping even drastic measures
in play."
NOT SO FAST
Many believe that the market is getting ahead of itself and
the ECB will try to exhaust other options that are available.
"While changing the country allocation within PSPP is
sensible from an impact standpoint (why push Bunds lower when
you can compress Italian credit spreads?), there may be
significant (political) hurdles to overweighting the likes of
Italy and France over Germany," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote.
"The monetary policy argument of the PSPP would be diluted,
while risk-sharing issues may also arise."
The options include the relaxation of the deposit rate
restriction, currently at -40bp, and a reduction of the maturity
threshold, which is 2-31 years, increasing the issue limit from
33% of an ISIN, or a deposit rate cut, according to Commerzbank.
These options would unlikely have any little impact,
however, and barely move the needle, analysts say.
