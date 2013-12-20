FRANKFURT Dec 20 The balance of the European Central Bank's dormant government bond purchase programme fell to 178.5 billion euros ($244 billion) this week due to 5.835 billion in bond early redemptions and maturities, the central bank said on Friday.

The ECB terminated its Securities Markets Programme (SMP) in September 2012 to replace it with a new but yet-to-be used plan dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT).

But because the ECB has said it will keep the bonds it acquired under the SMP programme until maturity, it will be years before the programme ceases to exist.

The ECB revealed the contents of its SMP portfolio for the first time in February, showing that it had 99 billion euros of Italian bonds, 44 billion of Spanish, 31 billion of Greek, 22 billion of Portuguese and 14 billion euros of Irish government debt at the end of last year.

The ECB will take an amount equivalent to the current SMP holdings as weekly deposits from banks on Monday to counterbalance the buys and neutralise any threat of them fuelling inflation.

