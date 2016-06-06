* German, Italian and French bond buys above target

By Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT, June 6 The European Central Bank bought more German, French and Italian bonds than its rules dictate in May and fell short of its target for smaller countries such as Portugal, Slovakia and Slovenia, data showed on Monday.

The data illustrate the ECB's growing challenge in following the self-imposed rules of its bond-buying programme after it raised its monthly purchases in March, increasing the risk that some smaller countries may benefit less than larger ones from that programme.

Bonds of the smaller countries are often harder to find on the market. And at least in the case of Ireland and Portugal, the ECB is slowing down its purchases to avoid getting close to a limit on how much of the debt of a single country it can own.

Last month's purchases of German, Italian, French and Spanish bonds were all higher than the countries' shares of the ECB capital. The central bank uses that share as a measure of how many bonds it should buy of each country every month as part of its 80 billion euros ($90.86 billion) off purchases.

Conversely, purchases of Portuguese, Slovak, Slovenian and Irish bonds were all below their shares of the so-called ECB capital key.

Cyprus has recently been excluded from the purchases after it left an international rescue programme. Greek bonds have never been bought because of differences between Greece's government and its lenders, which almost pushed the country out of the euro zone last year.

With at least 10 months left of its quantitative easing programme, the ECB is also nearing a limit of holding a third of Irish and Portuguese debt, since it bought large amounts under previous crisis-fighting measures.

Two sources close to the matter told Reuters last month the ECB and the national central banks that execute the programme were supplementing their Irish and Portuguese debt purchases by buying the bonds of supranational agencies, such as the European Investment Bank.

The aim is to avoid being forced to curtail buying of their debt more radically or even cutting them off completely if the limit is hit.

Indeed, purchases of supra-national agencies have risen from 6.4 billion euros in March to 8.7 billion euros in April and 7.7 billion euros in May. ($1 = 0.8804 euros) (Editing by Larry King)