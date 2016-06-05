(Adds comment from BLB, no comment from ECB)
FRANKFURT, June 5 The European Central Bank has
urged German state-owned lender Bremer Landesbank to shore up
its capital against non-performing shipping loans, sources said,
although the bank dismissed that as "wrong".
The European Central Bank has urged German state-owned
lender Bremer Landesbank to shore up its capital resources
against non-performing loans in shipping, three sources familiar
with the matter said.
Bremer (BLB) needs another 700 million euros ($800 million)
in equity, weekly magazine Focus reported on Saturday, citing
talks between the city-state's finance chief and parliamentary
leaders.
"There are close discussions with the ECB," one of the
sources told Reuters. Strengthening BLB's capital is a "matter
of intense talks," a second source said.
A spokeswoman at BLB denied that the ECB is pressuring the
bank into making provisions for bad shipping loans, saying the
information about the ECB as well as the level of 700 million
euros of equity needed "are factually wrong and pure invention."
Germany was one of the world's main centres of global ship
finance before the 2008 financial crisis, and the five German
banks with the closest links to the shipping industry still have
around 80 billion euros on loan to the sector.
NordLB, BLB's majority owner, and BLB itself are bracing for
losses this year due to their exposure to shipping.
NordLB's rivals such as HSH, Commerzbank,
DVB and KFW have also taken writedowns and
boosted capital buffers against the risk of shipping loans
turning bad.
The ECB on Sunday declined comment.
"NordLB is sufficiently capitalised and fulfils all
supervisory capital quotas," a spokesman for NordLB said,
declining to elaborate.
Focus reported that BLB could provide 300 million euros by
itself with shareholders accounting for 400 million euros.
($1 = 0.8795 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Kroener and Frank Siebelt; Writing by
Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ruth Pitchford and Toby Chopra)