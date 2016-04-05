(Adds quotes, detail, background)
By Francois Murphy
VIENNA, April 5 London's financial sector would
suffer from a Brexit and there is a clear economic case for
Britain to stay in the European Union, a European Central Bank
policymaker was quoted on Tuesday as saying.
Those campaigning for Britain to leave the EU say London
could still retain dominance in trading the euro against other
currencies.
But ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny told Austrian
newspaper Die Presse: "Economic considerations clearly argue in
favour of British EU membership."
Hinting that any future deal for Britain would be on less
favourable terms than now, he added: "Should it come to Brexit,
we will have to hold difficult exit negotiations.
"Then, on the side of European monetary policy, there would
certainly be no reason to accommodate English wishes," said
Nowotny, who is one of 19 euro zone central bank governors that
decide ECB policy.
Opinion polls show the British 'in' and 'out' campaigns
running neck and neck.
Euro zone central bank officials, speaking privately, have
signalled that the ECB is determined to tackle an anomaly dating
from 1999 when Britain opted out of the euro's launch: a
dominant share of euro trading goes on outside its jurisdiction
in London.
One of the biggest potential penalties would be the loss to
London of the trade in trillions of euros in derivatives, one of
the City's top money-spinners. The ECB will be pushing hard for
the business to move onto its patch.
Nowotny, however, is the first to break his silence publicly
on such issues ahead of the June 23 referendum.
The trading of euro-based securities spans trillions of
euros of derivatives deals as well as the 'repo' market
providing short-term funding for banks - 2 trillion euros (1.6
trillion pounds) of which experts say is based in London.
The Frankfurt-based ECB wants oversight of this business for
a practical reason: if any disaster, like the 2008 collapse of
Lehman Brothers bank in the United States, were to hit euro
markets it would be responsible for dealing with the crisis.
Separately, Nowotny said that Europe could solve Greece's
problems without involving the International Monetary Fund.
"The IMF is in itself no longer necessary economically for a
stabilisation of Greece. It is a problem that the Europeans
could solve on their own," he said.
"An explicit haircut is unlikely," he said, referring to the
prospect of cutting the debt burden. "Greece has already made
great progress."
