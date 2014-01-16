FRANKFURT Jan 16 The European Central Bank in
its monthly bulletin on Thursday strongly emphasised its loose
monetary policy stance.
As usual, the editorial of the bank's bulletin was virtually
identical to its main policy statement, read out by ECB
President Mario Draghi last Wednesday, when the bank kept its
main interest rate on hold at 0.25 percent.
"The Governing Council strongly emphasises that it will
maintain an accommodative stance of monetary policy for as long
as necessary," the ECB said.
"Accordingly, the Governing Council firmly reiterates the
forward guidance that it continues to expect the key ECB
interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an
extended period of time."
Below is a list of articles and special sections the
bulletin contains. The articles can often shed light on the
ECB's thinking about key issues and give an insight into the
type of analysis the bank uses to support its policy decisions.
* The external environment of the euro area
* Is weak credit holding back the economic recovery in the
United States and the United Kingdom?
Business surveys have improved in Britain and the US. This,
together with the comfortable cash balances held by US and UK
companies, suggests that the preconditions for an investment
recovery are in place.
* Latvia adopts the euro
* Monetary and financial developments
* Developments in the international investment position of
the euro area since the outbreak of the financial crisis
* Prices and costs
* Output, demand and the labour market
* Business investment - signs of a modest recovery ahead
* To what extent has the current account adjustment in the
stressed euro area countries been cyclical or structural?
* Fifteen years of the ECB Survey of Professional
Forecasters
* Recent developments in excess liquidity and money market
rates
"Should excess liquidity remain abundant, money market rates
would continue to be anchored at levels close to the ECB deposit
facility rates. If, however, excess liquidity were to decline
towards more neutral conditions, money market rates would tend
to be anchored to the MRO rate. Any transition period, as the
liquidity provision normalises, would lead to greater
volatility, which could imply that short-term rates could become
less closely anchored to the ECB deposit facility
rate. This would make expectations about future money market
rates more complex to interpret, as several factors, such as
future liquidity developments and uncertainty, would be priced
in overnight index swaps, in addition to expectations about the
future path of policy rates," the article said.
* Medium-term prospects for China's economy and the
internationalisation of the renminbi
