FRANKFURT May 15 The European Central Bank reiterated in its monthly bulletin on Thursday its determination to intervene should inflation remain low for too long.

As usual, the editorial of the bank's bulletin was virtually identical to its main policy statement, read out by ECB President Mario Draghi last Thursday, when the bank kept its main interest rate on hold at 0.25 percent.

"The Governing Council is unanimous in its commitment to using also unconventional instruments within its mandate in order to cope effectively with risks of a too prolonged period of low inflation," the ECB said.

"Looking ahead, the Governing Council will monitor economic developments and money markets very closely. It will maintain a high degree of monetary accommodation and act swiftly, if required, with further monetary policy easing," it added.

Below is a list of articles and special sections the bulletin contains. The articles can often shed light on the ECB's thinking about key issues and give an insight into the type of analysis the bank uses to support its policy decisions.

* The results of the euro area bank lending survey for the first quarter of 2014

* Survey on the access to finance of small and medium-sized enterprises in the euro area: October 2013 to March 2014

* Integrated euro area accounts for the fourth quarter of 2013

* Calendar effects in recent inflation developments

* Results of the ECB survey of professional forecasters for the second quarter of 2014

* Recent developments in the consumption of durable goods in the euro area

* The determinants of euro area sovereign bond yield spreads during the crisis

* Euro area sectoral activity since 2008 (Reporting by Eva Taylor and Paul Carrel)