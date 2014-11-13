FRANKFURT Nov 13 The European Central Bank is
ready to step up its stimulus should inflation in the euro zone
remain too low for too long, it reiterated on Thursday in its
monthly bulletin as a group of experts cut their predictions for
economic growth.
The editorial of the central bank's bulletin was virtually
identical to its main policy statement, recently read out by ECB
President Mario Draghi.
Euro zone annual inflation has been in what Draghi has
called the "danger zone" below 1 percent for a year. The ECB
said it would "closely monitor" the outlook for inflation.
"Should it become necessary to further address risks of too
prolonged a period of low inflation, the Governing Council is
unanimous in its commitment to using additional unconventional
instruments within its mandate," the bulletin repeated.
A large group of professional forecasters cut their outlook
for euro zone inflation and growth, underlining a trend that
could prompt the European Central Bank to take more policy
action to kick-start the region's flagging
economy.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell and Eva Taylor; Editing by Toby
Chopra)