FRANKFURT, April 12 Demand for loans from companies and households in the euro area is expected to remain weak in the coming months, keeping inflationary risks at bay as the economy recovers slowly, the European Central Bank said on Thursday in its monthly bulletin.

Despite it having pumped more than a trillion euros into the banking system recently, the ECB said consumers and firms would remain hesitant about borrowing in the current uncertain economic environment.

"Leading indicators suggest that demand for loans on the part of both households and non-financial corporations is likely to remain weak, at least during the first half of 2012, in line with subdued economic activity," it said.

The ECB will publish a quarterly bank lending survey in the coming weeks, but the bulletin article hinted that the recent trend of banks toughening up their lending rules and fragile demand from borrowers are likely to have persisted.

"Changes to the capital ratio requirements for banks arising from the Basel III regulatory framework may also dampen the supply of loans," the ECB said.

With Spain and Italy back in the market spotlight, financial experts are concerned that the feel-good factor generated by the ECB's huge flood of money is already wearing off.

The bulletin reiterated ECB President Mario Draghi's recent view that the true impact of the cash injections "will take some time to unfold."

But it added that the money should help neutralise the threat of a credit freeze that could have hit in the middle of the year had the ECB not acted.

"The impact (on credit supply) of such contractionary forces on the broader economy is likely to be mitigated by the non-standard monetary policy measures taken in late 2011."

It added that it had also given banks some breathing space to repair their finances but stressed that its support was not a perfect solution. "The liquidity provided by the Eurosystem is only an incomplete and imperfect substitute for market funding."

"Moreover, while this liquidity has averted an abrupt contraction in banking operations, it will not fully restore the normal transmission of monetary policy impulses." (Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)