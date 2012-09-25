BERLIN, Sept 25 The European Central Bank and
Germany's Bundesbank central bank are getting lawyers to check
the legality of the ECB's new bond-buying programme, a German
newspaper said on Tuesday.
German tabloid Bild, which did not name its sources, said
ECB and Bundesbank in-house lawyers were checking both what
proportions the programme would have to take on and how long it
would have to last for it to breach EU treaties.
The newspaper said this meant there was a possibility that
the issue could soon be referred to the European Court of
Justice and added that the ECB and Bundesbank wanted to legally
"arm" themselves for this scenario.
Bild said the background to this was controversy over the
issue of whether the ECB bond-buying programme violates the ban
in EU treaties of direct financing of state deficits.
The ECB and the Bundesbank were not immediately available
for comment.
ECB President Mario Draghi announced earlier this month that
the central bank stood ready to buy unlimited amounts of bonds
issued by euro zone member states, provided they put in a formal
request for aid and fulfilled strict domestic policy conditions.
Jens Weidmann, head of the Bundesbank, was the sole
dissenting voice in the ECB's decision.
The plan is designed to lower the borrowing costs of euro
zone states such as Spain and Italy by buying their bonds, but
it has stirred anxiety in Germany where some people fear the ECB
is venturing beyond its mandate and potentially exposing
taxpayers to billions of euros in risky debt.
Draghi has said the plan is strictly within the ECB's
mandate.