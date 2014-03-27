(Repeats Wednesday story without changes)
* Bundesbank surprises markets with softer stance on
money-printing
* Germany's 'Mr. No' says 'maybe' on Quantitative Easing
By Eva Taylor
FRANKFURT, March 26 Europe's slow economic
recovery and deflation fears have prompted Germany's Bundesbank
to take a closer look at printing money, one of the most
divisive tools the European Central Bank has in its arsenal.
Central banks in the United States, Japan and Britain have
spent billions buying loans and sovereign bonds from banks to
help revive their economies, a policy known as quantitative
easing or QE.
The ECB has so far refrained from joining them, not least
because of resistance from the powerful German central bank.
Such asset purchases with new money would also be more difficult
to undertake in a currency union of 18 member countries.
But Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann surprised markets on
Tuesday by laying out in unusually open comments how QE could
work in the euro zone and where the red lines would be, should
the ECB ever have to take such a step to fight falling prices.
"Looking at the full comments by Weidmann this week, we
acknowledge that the shift in tone is significant, but at the
same time it is hard to conclude that the Bundesbank is willing
to push hard for Fed-style QE either," said Frederik Ducrozet,
senior economist at Credit Agricole CIB.
The Bundesbank has been a stern opponent of the ECB's
government bond purchase programmes, drawn up during the debt
crisis, saying they pushed it too far into the realm of
financing governments, something it is banned from doing.
German weekly magazine Der Spiegel portrayed the Bundesbank
chief earlier this year as "Mr. No".
Now Weidmann has conceded that the impact of any further cut
in interest rates that are already near zero would be limited
and that a discussion is needed about non-conventional measures.
Quantitative easing, he said, was not "out of the question"
despite a number of possible legal hurdles.
Buying assets to fight deflation is different, especially if
private assets are bought, Weidmann said, making it clear that
his reservations about monetary financing persisted.
The ECB spent 100 billion euros on covered bonds between
2009 and 2012, which the Bundesbank did not oppose.
The Bundesbank is mainly planning for the possibility that
inflation slows further.
As the economy continues to stutter, euro zone inflation has
now been in what ECB President Mario Draghi has called the
"danger zone" below 1 percent for five months.
The ECB expects inflation to rise and moving closer to its
target of just below 2 percent over the next couple of years.
But if the euro exchange rate continues to strengthen,
making prices for imported goods cheaper and thereby driving
inflation even lower, the ECB might have to take drastic action.
On Wednesday, Bundesbank board member Andreas Dombret played
down the risk of deflation in Europe. "Fears of a fate similar
to that of Japan are ... misplaced," he said in New York.
Others are less optimistic.
DOOR AJAR
Weidmann's remarks came as other central bankers, including
Finland's Erkki Liikanen, talked up the option of ECB action.
And while some economists said the Bundesbank president
"left the door open, although only slightly" for asset
purchases, others saw it merely as a more precise statement of
its position and an attempt to talk down the euro exchange rate.
The euro hit a three-week low after the Weidmann interview
in which he also said his preferred tool to temper the currency
would be a negative deposit rate - which would mean charging
banks to park their funds at the ECB overnight.
"It does not mean that negative deposit rates are 'around
the corner'," UBS economist Reinhard Cluse said. "Rather, it
suggests that the ECB is making more of an effort now to manage
the euro lower."
Several other ECB policymakers, including Draghi, have tried
to talk the euro down in recent weeks. The currency has edged
closer to $1.40 after the ECB disappointed markets at its March
meeting by holding rates and not deploying any other measures.
The ECB will meet again next week and it remains to be seen
if talk will be enough to keep the euro zone recovery on track.
The real proof of Weidmann's message will show in the ECB's
response if euro zone inflation slips further below its target.
(Additional reporting by John O'Donnell and Andreas Framke;
Editing by Catherine Evans)