BRUSSELS, March 11 Belgium extended the mandate
of its central bank governor, Luc Coene, by a year until March
10, 2015, when he will be replaced by fellow bank director Jan
Smets.
Coene, who sits on the European Central Bank Governing
Council, which determines euro zone monetary policy, turned 67
on Tuesday, meaning his term in office would normally have
ended.
The government is allowed to extend such a mandate until the
age of 70.
Coene was previously the chief of cabinet for Guy
Verhofstadt, who was prime minister between 1999 and 2008.
Smets, 63, was in the cabinets of Christian Democrat prime
ministers Wilfried Martens and Jean-Luc Dehaene in the 1990s.
