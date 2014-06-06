BRUSSELS, June 6 The European Central Bank stood
ready to deploy additional measures against a possible risk of
deflation, but it needs to wait until year-end to see whether
adopted policy actions were successful, an ECB Governing Council
member said on Friday.
"It's clear that if the situation does not improve the
central bank will decide to take supplementary measures," Luc
Coene, who is also Belgian central bank governor, told a news
conference in Brussels.
"But we must leave time to see if the measures we have taken
will have an effect. I think that means we must wait until the
end of the year to see how the economy reacts," he added.
The European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows
on Thursday, launched a series of measures to pump money into
the sluggish euro zone economy, and pledged to do more if needed
to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Martin Santa)