* Euro zone should follow international rules
* Negative deposit rate a possibility
FRANKFURT Nov 26 The euro zone should not go it
alone and start assigning risk weightings to government bonds on
bank's books unless such a move is internationally agreed,
European Central Bank policymakers said on Tuesday.
Basel III banking regulations, which are being gradually
phased in, treat all local-currency government bonds as
risk-free, a rule that has been criticised particularly by
German central bankers.
ECB executive Board members Benoit Coeure and Yves Mersch
said that the proper arena for any potential discussions should
be the Basel Committee and that common rules should then be
applied locally.
"There are now suggestions for the appropriate fora, and in
this case it would be the Basel Committee to look at the matter,
and to stop a practice that could be called an illusion," Mersch
told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Frankfurt.
"It makes sense that assets are being weighted according to
their riskiness and not according to conventions, which might
not reflect reality," he said.
Mersch did not openly urge the Basel Committee to start such
a discussion, but he hinted he would have no objection to such a
move.
"I think it would be helpful if we face up to reality," he
said.
Banks in some euro zone countries have snapped up bonds
issued by their governments, leading to concerns that problems
in the banking sector or in government finances could spill over
to the other area as they become financially intertwined.
Coeure stressed that an international agreement was crucial
on how to assess the risks linked to different assets.
"There is no reason a priori any particular kind of asset
should be treated as risk-free by banks. That's a general
principle that deserves to be supported," Coeure told TV station
CNBC in an interview when asked about the treatment of sovereign
debt.
"It is an important discussion, but it takes place in the
Basel Committee for Banking Supervision. It is not a European
discussion."
Mersch repeated that in a coming ECB asset quality review
the bank would give government bonds a zero risk weighting, but
he added that their treatment in a stress test later next year
had not been decided yet.
ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said on Monday
that ending the preferential treatment of government bonds on
bank balance sheets would contribute to a more stable financial
system.
"Sovereign bonds should be adequately risk-weighted, and
exposure to individual sovereign debt should be capped, as is
already the case for private debt," Weidmann said.
Throughout the euro zone debt crisis, banks, particularly in
Italy and Spain, have bought vast amounts of sovereign bonds.
Italian banks held more than 400 billion euros ($540 billion)
worth of government debt as of September, while Spanish banks
held 300 billion, ECB data has shown.
Coeure repeated the ECB line that it is technically ready to
make banks pay for the funds they deposit overnight at the
central bank but that negative interest rates are just one of
the tools in its armoury.
"We have a range of instruments that we would be ready to
use if we see further risks to price stability materialising,"
Coeure added without specifying the other tools.
Coeure also said the central bank's main scenario is one
where inflation will rise gradually, adding that the current
inflation rate of 0.7 percent needs to be watched.
"We'll be monitoring very closely these numbers," he said of
the low headline inflation figures.
($1 = 0.7404 euros)
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)