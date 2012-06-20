FRANKFURT, June 20 The European Central Bank is
expected to discuss interest rate cuts at its next meeting, an
ECB policymaker was quoted as saying on Wednesday, but although
reducing rates from an all-time low of 1 percent was possible,
it would not be a cure-all.
ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure also criticised
governments for not using the EU bailout fund, the EFSF, to buy
government debt of the countries in the eye of the debt crisis.
"Certainly it's a mystery why the EFSF was allowed almost a
year ago to undertake secondary market interventions and
governments have not yet chosen to use that possibility," he
told the Financial Times in an interview.
However, he rejected arguments that the ECB should buy debt
in the market again under its bond-buying programme, the
Securities Markets Programme, or SMP. "We do not consider that
the SMP would be the best instrument to use at the current
juncture," he said.
The ECB has spent more than 210 billion euros ($267
billion)buying government paper, but while it has not officially
ended the programme, it has not bought any debt for three
months.
"Cutting rates is certainly an option as far as our monetary
policy is concerned," Coeure said.
"It was discussed at the last governing council meeting and
I would expect the next council to discuss it again."
While an interest rate cut would offer support to the ailing
European economy, "it would certainly not fix the fundamental
problems", Coeure was quoted as saying.
Coeure rapped governments for wasting time in coming up with
solutions to the euro zone debt crisis and criticised
politicians' communication, which have confused rather than
calmed the markets, he said.
"Political choices have to be made and it's not surprising
that markets are in disarray because they don't know the
answers," Coeure said.
"Market participants, investors, especially those outside
the euro area, are waiting for direction and decisions by
political leaders."
On Greece, he said that the ECB was in a wait-and-see mode
as the country builds a new government programme after last
Sunday's election.
"When it comes to Greece there is an obvious political
dimension - there was an election and we are waiting to know
what will be the stance and commitments of the new government."
Coeure also hinted the ECB could again loosen the rules on
what sort of securities it accepts in exchange for central bank
loans, saying that while there is no general collateral
shortage, the buffer has become strained in some places.