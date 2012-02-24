FRANKFURT Feb 24 Cutting interest rates
to zero carries negative side effects and would risk killing off
important parts of the financial system, ECB policymaker Benoit
Coeure said.
In a speech given in Miami on Sunday but published by the
ECB on Friday, Coeure also echoed ECB President Mario Draghi's
view that the euro zone economy was stabilising and was expected
to recover very gradually in the course of the year.
Coeure, who joined the ECB at the start of the year, said
there was evidence the half a trillion euros the ECB fed into
the banking system in the first of two injections of 3-year
liquidity operations was flowing between banks, rather than just
idling in the system.
He reserved the core of the speech, however, for the
discussion over whether the ECB could cut interest rates further
and how its crisis tactic of flooding banks with ultra-cheap
funding was affecting the way the financial system worked.
Coeure, like Finnish Governing Council member Erkki
Liikanen, said there was no technical lower limit to interest
rates but that the idea of cutting them to zero or even below -
as some economists have called for - carried considerable risks.
"If the central bank offers this service systematically
banks can dismantle their trading platforms - which are costly
to maintain - and become addicted to central bank credit," he
said of the idea of the ECB offering rates at zero.
The ECB kept euro zone interest rates at a record low 1
percent this month and some positive comments from Draghi have
prompted economists to push back, or shelve completely,
forecasts for rates to drop to as low as 0.5 percent this year.
"Important market intermediaries, such as money market
funds, could be driven out of business, as their business model
loses profitability, for both domestic and foreign investors
with excess liquidity may shift their investments to
alternative, more profitable market segments," Coeure said.
The central bank therefore should not play an intermediating
role forever, but keep in mind the importance of restarting the
interbank market at a later stage, he said.
Banks' profitability may suffer as well and promises to keep
rates low for a certain period of time may tempt them to make
excessive liquidity promises, giving them less incentive to
repair their balance sheets, he said.
The central bank could also run into credibility problems
when having to adjust policies down the line due to unexpected
economic developments, Coeure pointed out, adding that ECB was
avoiding this issue by for example setting the interest rate for
its 3-year tenders ex-post.
Nonetheless, zero interest rate policies were currently not
warranted in the euro zone as there were "clear downward risks
to price stability, which today are not present in the euro
area", he said.
(Reporting by Marc Jones)