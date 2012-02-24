FRANKFURT Feb 24 Cutting interest rates to zero carries negative side effects and would risk killing off important parts of the financial system, ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said.

In a speech given in Miami on Sunday but published by the ECB on Friday, Coeure also echoed ECB President Mario Draghi's view that the euro zone economy was stabilising and was expected to recover very gradually in the course of the year.

Coeure, who joined the ECB at the start of the year, said there was evidence the half a trillion euros the ECB fed into the banking system in the first of two injections of 3-year liquidity operations was flowing between banks, rather than just idling in the system.

He reserved the core of the speech, however, for the discussion over whether the ECB could cut interest rates further and how its crisis tactic of flooding banks with ultra-cheap funding was affecting the way the financial system worked.

Coeure, like Finnish Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen, said there was no technical lower limit to interest rates but that the idea of cutting them to zero or even below - as some economists have called for - carried considerable risks.

"If the central bank offers this service systematically banks can dismantle their trading platforms - which are costly to maintain - and become addicted to central bank credit," he said of the idea of the ECB offering rates at zero.

The ECB kept euro zone interest rates at a record low 1 percent this month and some positive comments from Draghi have prompted economists to push back, or shelve completely, forecasts for rates to drop to as low as 0.5 percent this year.

"Important market intermediaries, such as money market funds, could be driven out of business, as their business model loses profitability, for both domestic and foreign investors with excess liquidity may shift their investments to alternative, more profitable market segments," Coeure said.

The central bank therefore should not play an intermediating role forever, but keep in mind the importance of restarting the interbank market at a later stage, he said.

Banks' profitability may suffer as well and promises to keep rates low for a certain period of time may tempt them to make excessive liquidity promises, giving them less incentive to repair their balance sheets, he said.

The central bank could also run into credibility problems when having to adjust policies down the line due to unexpected economic developments, Coeure pointed out, adding that ECB was avoiding this issue by for example setting the interest rate for its 3-year tenders ex-post.

Nonetheless, zero interest rate policies were currently not warranted in the euro zone as there were "clear downward risks to price stability, which today are not present in the euro area", he said. (Reporting by Marc Jones)