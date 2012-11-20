FRANKFURT Nov 20 Costs from bank failures should be carried by taxpayers only in exceptional situation, and even then local taxpayers should have to bear the costs before a European level, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Tuesday.

"In case these accidents (of bank failures) materialise, the residual risk to taxpayers will be borne first by local taxpayers and only at a later stage by European taxpayers," Coeure, who joined the ECB at the beginning of the year, said at Euro Finance Week.

Coeure also said that the ECB was ready with Outright Monetary Transaction, as its new bond-buying plan, if a country were to apply for help from European bailout fund.

He said that while the situation in the financial markets had improved since the ECB announced the programme, the calm would not last were countries to ease on their reform and budget consolidation efforts. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)