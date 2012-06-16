FRANKFURT, June 16 A European banking union
could help revive money markets by restoring confidence in the
creditworthiness of banks and governments, European Central Bank
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said.
Coeure, who is in charge of market operations on the ECB's
board, called for closer integration as "uncoordinated national
reactions to heightened uncertainty could be collectively lethal
to the single market for capital".
The ECB is one of the main supporters of such a union, which
would involve the introduction of a single European supervisory
body, a pan-euro area deposit guarantee scheme and a resolution
fund to wind down banks if necessary.
European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said he
believed a banking union could be in place within a year, but
European paymaster Germany says it will not support one unless
it is preceded by fiscal union within the euro zone.
"Restoring proper market functioning requires a series of
actions to rebuild confidence in the creditworthiness of banks
and governments, as well as the taking of decisive steps towards
a banking union," Coeure said in a text of a speech released on
Saturday and prepared for Morgan Stanley's annual global
investment seminar.
Money markets have been impaired since the onset of the
financial crisis as banks began to lend less to each other in
the market for fear of not getting their funds back, relying
instead increasingly on central banks.
To ease such strains, the ECB injected more than 1 trillion
euros into the banking system with twin 3-year loan operations
in December and February, but there is growing concern that
banks are becoming too reliant on central bank support.
"Central bank intermediation of interbank funds was
necessary to ensure a smooth transmission of monetary policy
across the euro area and to avoid a major credit crunch.
However, it may have come at the cost of crowding out some
market activity," Coeure said.
A banking union could help revive the market by restoring
trust among market players, Coeure said.
"The adverse feedback loop between banks and sovereigns - in
which doubts about the solvency of the sovereigns feed doubts
about the solvency of the banks, and vice versa - will be broken
more readily by the establishment of a true banking union," he
said.
Coeure also said Europe's permanent rescue fund, the
European Stability Mechanism, should be able to inject capital
directly into banks.
"The emergence of truly pan-European banking institutions,
provided they are properly controlled, would attenuate
asymmetric shocks within member states and favour risk-sharing,"
Coeure said.
Another key aspect was to strengthen banks' balance sheets
and Coeure called upon regulators to make sure that banks would
have sufficiently high capital buffers in place.
"Leverage in the euro area banking system must be reduced.
The aggregate leverage (asset-to-equity) ratio of large euro
area banks remains comparatively high by international and
historical standards," Coeure said.